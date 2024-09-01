A family massacre committed in Paderno Dugnano by a 17-year-old boy who committed a triple homicide killing his father, mother and 12-year-old brother. The case dominates Sunday, September 1, shocks the town 20 km from Milan and is solved with the confession of the young man, who admits his responsibilities during questioning.

The reconstruction

It was the 17-year-old’s phone call to 118 that opened the door to the villa on Via Anzio, where the family lives, known and considered absolutely normal by the neighbors. The boy asks for help because, he says, he killed his father. The paramedics alerted the Carabinieri, when the soldiers arrived they found 3 bodies: the 51-year-old father, the 48-year-old mother and the 12-year-old brother died. The deaths appeared to be caused by blows inflicted with a cutting weapon. The child, judging by the number of wounds, may have been killed first. There are no signs of forced entry on the door, the house does not appear to be in disarray. A kitchen knife is recovered at the crime scene, outside the front door.

The 17-year-old, initially investigated for his father’s death, is taken to the police station and interrogated. Here, he confesses to having committed the triple homicide. The boy first tries to shift the blame to his father, then breaks down and admits his own responsibilities.

The investigators, on the other hand, do not consider the first version credible from the very beginning. provided by the teenager, who allegedly killed his father in self-defense after the fatal blows inflicted by the man on his mother and little brother. A version that did not immediately convince investigators (the investigations, initially joint with the Monza prosecutor’s office, after the confession are now entrusted solely to the Milan juvenile prosecutor’s office).

The confession

Too many details about the crime scene don’t add up in the first story: the investigators’ questions are persuasive and the boy confesses to the 3 murders. The young man leaves the barracks aboard a military car, is arrested for triple homicide: at the sight of cameras and journalists he hides his face in his hands.

The confession allows investigators to make “an initial reconstruction” which will be followed by “further investigations”. Among the details still to be clarified is the motive for the triple homicide and the topic will probably be addressed again today at 11:30 in a press conference at the provincial command of the Carabinieri in Milan.

Paderno Dugnano in shock

The massacre has left the community of Paderno Dugnano in shock. “A fantastic, happy family. I still can’t believe what happened,” says Andrea, a neighbor of the family, describing a picture that also seems to emerge from the social media profiles of the two parents. Photos of the whole family’s vacations, trips, birthdays, affectionate posts for anniversaries and birthdays. Andrea’s daughter was a schoolmate of his eldest son, 17, for years. “She went to my house, we spent some great times together,” says the neighbor, who “can’t explain what could have happened.”

The 17-year-old is described as a “very calm boysmart, fine” by a former classmate. He is “the last person you would expect to do something like that”, the friend says before the news about the confession spread. At home – according to friends – there were no problems, “no disagreements, not even with his little brother”. For friends, the 17-year-old was a studious boy, who attended high school and played sports. Drug use? “Absolutely not, he is very clean”, assures those who know him.

Citizen mourning

The Municipality of Paderno Dugnano has decided to proclaim a day of mourning the day the funerals of the 3 victims will be held. A “great tragedy” that “leaves one speechless, inexplicable. An event of this kind leaves an entire community in mourning and shocked. A family of ours, people that many knew”, reads the press release issued by the municipal administration, which “expresses its condolences and closeness to the family and all the friends who have been closely affected by this painful and unexpected event”.

On the day of the funeral, of which – the Municipality highlights – “it is premature to know the date – in all the public offices of Paderno Dugnano the flags will fly at half-mast.