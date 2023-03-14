Tindaro Molica Nardo, a 65-year-old retired kills his wife and then takes his own life. Shortly before, he sends a farewell message to his daughter

Another sad story happened in Gioiosa Marea, in the province of Messina. Tindaro Molica Nardo, a 65-year-old former financier, took the life of his wife Maria Febronia Buttò and then decided to end it all. Shortly before making the desperate gesture, the man sent a message to his daughter.

It is not yet clear what happened inside that house. The coroner who carried out the first tests on the woman’s body identified several hand injuries. Maria Febronia tried to defend herself from her husband’s stab wounds. But he could do nothing against her strength. Immediately after, with the same weapon, Tindaro Molica Nardo is taken the life.

I killed mom, goodbye.

A few words spoken in a audio message on whatsapp, sent to daughter. Audio now in the hands of the investigators. The prosecutor ordered an autopsy on both bodies and surveys and searches inside the family home.

The only sure thing is that the 65-year-old went after his wife with a kitchen knife and then took his own life with the same weapon. The motive is however still shrouded in mystery.

Investigators are analyzing both their cell phones and questioning friends and relatives, hoping to find useful information for investigations.

On the morning of March 10, no neighbor heard the woman’s screams. No one heard them arguing. It was her daughter who raised the alarm to the police, after having listened to that message.

He asked a cousin who lives near his parents’ house to go and check. Probably hoping that message was just a bad joke. But when the relative opened the door, he did terrible discovery.

The bodies of husband and wife lay on the floor in the kitchen, facing each other.

None of the relatives expected such an ending. They said they had often heard them arguing about the jealousy of the 65 year old. But no one ever imagined it could go that far. The whole community of Gioiosa Marea is upset.