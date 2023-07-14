Drama in Voghera, mother kills her one-year-old child and then confesses everything to the police: the details of this story

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened yesterday morning, Friday 14 July, in the municipality of Voghera. A one year old babyunfortunately he lost his life at the hands of his mother, who immediately confessed to the crime when the agents arrived at the house.

Now all are in progress investigations of the case and the investigators, as soon as the woman recovers from the shock, will come interrogatedto understand the reason behind his gesture.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early morning of Friday 14th July. Precisely in the family home located in via Mezzana, in the municipality of Vogherain the province of Pavia.

Elisa Roveda this is the name of the 45-year-old mom, who works as engaged. From what neighbors say, the woman was being followed by her family.

On that occasion from what emerged, it was at home alone. The husband had gone out to go to Work, probably like every day. An hour later the child’s grandmother arrived at the house and found herself in front of the house heartbreaking scene.

The lady requested the timely intervention of the police. The latter soon intervened, but despite the call to the doctors for the child was no longer there nothing to do.

Deceased one-year-old: the conditions of the mother

When the carabinieri arrived, the mother was in state of shock. When she saw them she said: “I ended my son’s life!” Unfortunately, little Luca most likely died of strangulation.

Given the seriousness of the mother’s condition, the doctors have arranged for her the recovery in the psychiatry department of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia. Now it turns out to be in state of detention.

The mother was alone with her son for about an hour before the grandmother arrived. For the moment it is not known what happened and above all if the crime it happened for a raptus. Only further investigations will shed light on this serious episode.