The hypotheses about this morning’s femicide have been confirmed. In the end, after several hours of investigations and confirmations, even immediate ones, obtained during all the investigations by the police, the truth has been reached. Lucy Happy she was killed by her husband.

The man confessed during theinterrogationdeclaring that his wife “deserved to die”. The terrible revelation was made public during a press conference held this afternoon, Friday 9 August, by the Public Prosecutor of Tivoli, Francesco Menditto.

Lucia Felici, 75 years old, was found lifeless in her home in Castelnuovo di Porto, a town near Rome. carabinieri They intervened after a neighbor, worried by the screams coming from the apartment, requested the urgent intervention of 112.

Inside the house there was also the Husband82 years old, immediately identified as the main suspect in the femicide, also because he was in a state of confusion in the moments following the crime. The man, that same morning, was taken to the barracks for questioning. It was during this hearing by the authorities that the man allegedly declared that the woman “deserved to die”.

The report to the police came around 8:30 in the morning. The neighbor heard the noisy argument coming from the couple’s residence in via Bellavista. When the police arrived, the man, visibly upset and still quite agitated, opened the door. Despite the absence of obvious signs of violence on the body, initial investigations had suggested that Lucia Felici had been strangled.

The investigation was entrusted to the Public Prosecutor of the Tivoli Court. The tragic event follows a few days after the femicide of Annarita Morelli, a terrible event that occurred in Fonte Nuova at the hands of her ex-husband Domenico Ossoli. In that case, the man shot his wife while she was in the car, and then went to a tobacconist’s and confessed. Here there are also aggravating circumstances contested by the Prosecutor’s Office as futile and petty motives.

