Important new details have emerged from the minutes of the hearing to validate the detention of last June 2, in which the investigating judge ordered the detention in the district house of Alexander Impagnetiello. You said you committed the crime, actually for no specific reason.

All the investigations of the case are underway, but now it will only be the further ones investigations and also the new inspection of the house, to give concrete answers.

Alessandro Impagnetiello in the new meeting with his legalalso explained where he had hidden the weapon used for the crime. The Carabinieri dei Ris made an initial inspection of the house at the time of the seizure.

But on that occasion they did not find it. However, it is the same 30-year-old in a meeting with the lawyer Sebastian Sartoriexplained that the knife is hidden above the wooden block on top of the refrigeratortogether with the others.

Furthermore, from the record in his confession to the investigating magistrate, during the validation hearing which was held last June 2, Impagnetiello to the judge Angela Minervahe said:

I ended his life for no reason. I am constantly thinking about it. The situation was for me, pass me the term, stressful. That’s all I can say, but there was no real reason. I decided it for no reason.

The conclusion of the interrogation of Alessandro Impagnatiello

The moment I decided to end my partner’s life, there was no anger, no anger, no desire for revenge.

At the end of these statements, the 30-year-old once again explained his version and that is, that while they were at home, Giulia tried to put end of his life. So he took the weapon that he was holding and he has it affected.

From his story there are about 2 or 3 blows that he inflicted on her. Afterwards she tried to burn the body in the tub of the house with ethyl alcohol. Then she, having failed in her goal of hers, she did it again in the box, but this time using petrol. In the end, she decided to hide the body in an abandoned area of ​​Senago.