Driving the car that overwhelmed and killed Mattia Casazzo is a childhood friend of his, who is now shocked in prison

He was called Matthias Casazzo the 22-year-old young man who lost his life in the Turin area, more precisely in Volvera, late Thursday evening. He was crossing the street with his girlfriend when a BMW hit him. Driving the car was a childhood friend of his, who is now in shock in prison, accused of vehicular homicide.

The number of road victims in Italy it continues to grow dramatically practically every day and, more and more often, the victims are very young boys with a life still ahead of them.

Thursday evening, for example, a very serious one occurred on the provincial road 139 a Volverain the province of Turin.

Mattia Casazzo, a young man from only 22 years old local resident, was crossing the street at the pedestrian crossing. His was with him fiancée.

Suddenly one came BMW at a rather high speed and, for reasons still to be clarified, has swept up Mattia and threw him about 40 meters away on the asphalt.

There was no such thing as the 22-year-old nothing to do. The traumas sustained in the impact decreed a practically instantaneous death.

As for the fiancée of the victim, luckily he only reported one arm fracture and was transported to the San Luigi hospital in Orbassano.

The motorist was a friend of Mattia Casazzo

Driving the car was a 24 year old boy from Pinerolo. Initially he left, and then returned to the scene of the accident on foot.

The authorities, following the necessary checks, discovered that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. For this reason he was immediately arrested and taken to the Lorusso and Cotugno prison in Turin, where he is awaiting the hearing to validate the arrest. Obviously, the crime of vehicular homicide is disputed for him.

It was later revealed that the two, the motorist and the victim, were childhood friends. They grew up together and, always together, they had also played football in the local team, Atletico Volvera.

Destroyed, the 24-year-old is supervised in prisonsince he seems to have declared that he too wanted to die, since he killed a friend of his.

Intercepted outside the Turin prison, the lawyer of the defendant stated that his client is greatly shocked for what happened.