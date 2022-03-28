The dog growls at the fireman who is holding him

The purebred dog Pinscher was stuck in the stream and gets angry with his rescuer who has no fault. Indeed, he should thank that fireman who rescued him rather than growling at him as he attempts to bring him dry out of every conceivable and imaginable danger. Maybe he was just still very scared of what had happened and traumatized by the affair.

Photo source from cbmgo’s Instagram

At the beginning of January 2022, the firefighters of Anápolisa municipality of Brazil in the state of Goiás, part of the mesoregion of Centro Goiano and the micro-region of Anápolis, had to make an extraordinary intervention in a stream.

A person on the phone had asked for their intervention because there was a dog that was stuck in Antas stream. It had rained a lot and the level of the stream had risen. The dog could not save himself.

On the Instagram profile of the local firefighters, a video was posted showing the difficult to rescue of the Pinscher. He was very scared and when he saw the firefighter coming he got angry and even tried to bite him.

The officer noticed that the dog was scared and afraid. And in fact she tried to escape. But he was in danger of being swept away by the current, which is why the firefighter had to intervene quickly.

Photo source from cbmgo’s Instagram

Pinscher stuck in the stream gets angry with the fireman because he is afraid

A man who lives not far from the place where the dog was recovered by the firefighters has offered to take care of the puppy, while the authorities will try to figure out if he already has a family or is looking for a forever home.

Photo source from cbmgo’s Instagram

Meanwhile, the video has become viral, with thousands of views and hundreds of comments. We hope that the puppy can soon leave this misadventure behind.