A man called James Alvarez to honor his wife, who died at the age of 23, he wanted to do something very special. He recreated the photo shoot that the woman took while pregnant, but together with her daughter, who had just turned one year old.

CREDIT: GRISEL LEYVA

Their story has moved thousands of people and many are writing gods messages beautiful to this dad, who just wishes he could keep the I remember of the young woman.

Yesenia Aguilar she was 23 and by the time she found out she was pregnant, she was in seventh heaven. She just wished she could get to know her child and be able to keep her in his own arm.

However, ad August the unthinkable happened in 2020. While the couple were strolling on the streets of Anaheimin Los Angeles, a woman driving in state of intoxication overwhelmed them.

CREDIT: GRISEL LEYVA

Yesenia immediately appeared in severe conditions. Consequently, once in the hospital, the doctors, in order to try to save the little girl, urgently subjected her to a cesarean. But at the end of the surgery, the mother’s heart had stopped beating.

James Alvarez’s wonderful initiative to honor his wife’s death

So the day little Adalyn has her birthday is also the anniversary of his mother’s death. This is why the father wanted to recreate something unique for his first year of life.

James called the same photographer who did the service to Yesenia. Also, she dressed the little girl in a very similar dress to that of his mother and he too used the same shirt and the same pants.

The result was really marvelous and many people were left speechless. James in an interview he said:

CREDIT: GRISEL LEYVA