New York has shown the world an unprecedented picture of migration. In recent weeks, hundreds of asylum seekers stationed at the doors of the luxurious Roosevelt Hotel, in downtown Manhattan, once again focused on the immigration crisis that the city has been going through for more than a year. Situation that also exceeds the neighboring state of Massachusetts. After legal pressure, the Mayor’s Office of the Big Apple found shelter for newcomers who were sleeping on the street. France 24 spoke to some of those affected before they left the gigantic line.

It is a migratory crisis that overwhelms authorities on the east coast of the United States.

The shocking scenes of thousands of people waiting for a shelter outside the Roosevelt Hotel, in the heart of Manhattan, have gone around the world in recent weeks.

The images led the organization The Legal Aid Society, which watches over the rights of newcomers, to claim in court that the city comply with a law imposed in the city for 40 years and that obliges it to give refuge to those who request it. Although dozens of them have been relocated, the situation is far from being completely resolved. France 24 spoke to some of those affected before they were relocated.

“I can’t take it anymore, I just want a bed, please. Look at my legs, these bruises are from sleeping on the street. I’ve been here for 5 days,” said a Venezuelan woman who preferred not to reveal her identity.

She, like many, complained that no one told them how much longer they would have to wait to sleep under a roof. “I can’t move from here either because then I lose my turn,” she added. In addition, priority is given to those with children.

Desperation is the feeling found when talking to immigrants after several days sitting on the ground, patiently waiting their turn to access accommodation.

The story of Luis Fernando, another 28-year-old Venezuelan, is very similar. “I can only wait. I’ve been sleeping here for two nights, but they are giving us food, water and there are doctors in case we need anything,” he stressed.

In a better mood, Juan takes it, a name that he confesses to us is fictitious because he does not want his identity to be published either. “If you record me, say that I’m single, that I’m a hard worker,” he tells the France 24 team with a smile.

He lets us take a picture of him while covering his face. He does not want anyone to recognize him in his country, although he assures that he has “nothing to hide, I have not done anything wrong. I am only looking for work and a better life than I had in my country, in Honduras,” he maintains.

A long line disappears, but the migration challenge continues

After several days out in the open, enduring heat and even summer rains, last Friday, August 4, the immigrants in front of the Roosevelt Hotel “vanished.” It was not magic, or there are those who would say it was, because despite the fact that the officials had repeated over and over again that there were no more emergency rooms available, suddenly there were.

Immigrants no longer line up sleeping on the street in this area, they have been temporarily relocated to a recreational center. From the New York City Hall they deny that the situation was a “political trick” to attract the attention of the federal government, in order to solve the immigration crisis, as some critics accused.

A man vacuums the entrance to the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, where recently arrived immigrants have been staying temporarily. In New York, USA, on August 8, 2023. © Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

But with thousands of immigrants still arriving in the city, the problem does not go away. An average of 10,000 asylum seekers are arriving in New York every month. Since last spring, around 90,000 immigrants have passed through the city, 57,200 have stayed and are being offered accommodation in one of the 190 emergency shelters, food, education and health.

This means spending $10 million a day for New York taxpayers. According to estimates by Mayor Eric Adams, about 4.2 billion dollars are needed to deal with the crisis. The Biden government has been asked for 300 million, but to date the city has received less than half: 142 million.

The Roosevelt Hotel, closed three years ago, reopened last May to be transformed into one of the emergency shelters due to the influx of people arriving from Latin American nations, such as Nicaragua, Honduras, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, but also from African nations. , such as Senegal, Chad or Mauritana.

“Our compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not”

Some measures have been taken by local authorities to try to alleviate the crisis, but the challenge is enormous and highlights the saturation of the refuge system, something that has reached record levels.

“Our compassion may be unlimited, but our resources are not,” Adams reiterated on Wednesday, August 9, who, after the arrival of thousands of migrants in the city, asked the Administration of President Joe Biden for help.

Adams thus joined the request of the authorities of the neighboring state of Massachusetts for the federal government to declare an emergency. “The immigration system is broken and the city of New York has had to pick up its pieces,” said the mayor of the Big Apple.

Migrants recently arrived in New York City wait on the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, where a temporary reception center has been set up. In New York City, USA, on August 1, 2023. © Reuters/Mike Segar

In addition, the Democratic leader stressed that if the current trend of arrivals of foreigners in need to the metropolis continues, the city could have close to 100,000 migrants under its care by 2025.

Currently, according to official figures, New York hosts around 57,000 asylum seekers in different shelters.

Although the United States has received millions of migrants for years, the situation has been exacerbated both in New York City and in the state of Massachusetts, both led by Democrats, after drastic measures by the Texas governor, the Republican Greg Abbott.

For months, the head of the state in the south of the country has chartered buses loaded with migrants that he sends to other states and cities that he accuses of supporting irregular migration.

New York evaluates new spaces to face the immigration crisis

In the absence of federal support, the Big Apple is facing the humanitarian crisis alone, and officials say “all options are on the table.”

Nearly 3,000 spaces in the city are being evaluated to welcome immigrants, including the green lung of the city, Central Park, where a huge tent could soon be set up as a refuge.

In addition, in recent days a project that had been scrapped last October has been recovered: the Randall’s Island megacenter could become a place that welcomes 1,000 immigrants.

That proposal also arouses much criticism, since the site is currently used by students for sports leagues and its opening as accommodation will mean the cancellation of 10,700 hours of permission to use the field, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi argued in a letter.

“We urge you to select a site that doesn’t mean destroying green fields and turning away young athletes,” Joshi said.

Bringing those fields back up when the tents are removed would cost the city $2.3 million.

A few months ago, when the huge tent was erected on the island, located between Harlem, the south Bronx and north Queens, there were not enough newcomers to occupy all the available space, now there are.

The only difference is that this time it will not be the city that pays for the fitting out of the new space, but the state of New York.

Massachusetts faces the same problem as New York

While New York is looking for space where it can house the nearly 400 migrants who arrive on average daily, the same story is about to repeat itself in the state of Massachusetts.

There its governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency, because the shelters have already reached their maximum capacity. Healey echoes Mayor Eric Adams’ line: “We can’t do this alone anymore.”

The governor has also asked President Joe Biden for help, “we need a federal association, funds and urgent federal action to face this moment,” she stressed.

File-Groups of migrants wait outside the Migrant Resource Center to receive food from Catholic charities, in San Antonio, Texas, United States, on September 19, 2022.

© Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/Via AFP

The federal government has not yet ruled. Who has done so is Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who in recent days has boasted of having “dumped” 28,000 migrants who crossed the border into his state.