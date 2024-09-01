According to the criteria of

The incident occurred when Chris Rowley, 59, stumbled upon his Egyptian hairless cat, named Ericwhile he was walking down the stairs of his house during the night of October 23, as detailed New York Post. Rowley, a professional musician, was home alone when Eric jumped up and clung to one of his owner’s legs as he ran down the stairs.“He bit my leg and then I lost my balance,” said the victim, who was seriously injured after falling down a total of 14 steps.

“Fractured skull, a broken bone in the neck, two fractures in the spine, nine broken ribs, each rib with multiple fractures, and a little bit of blood in the lungs,” Rowley listed. the diagnosis he received after the fallIt is worth noting that Eric, the cat, was completely unharmed.

Unfortunately, Rowley’s wife Jackie, who works in childcare, was on night shift and was unable to get home to help him. This left Rowley lay motionless on the ground with open wounds for about 14 hours.

“My phone was off, I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t physically move,” Rowley said, highlighting the desperation he experienced.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Jackie came home and found her husband on the floor.unable to get up. “I opened the door, heard him scream and saw the blood,” she said.

Despite everything, Rowley holds no grudge against his cat Eric. “The cat is adorable, and he’s just a kitten. Nor I hold a grudge against him“It’s just one of those things that can happen,” he added.

The long recovery of the man who almost died because of his cat

Rowley remained hospitalized for two weeks and, despite having been discharged, he still faces a long recovery process, according to The New York Post. Doctors say it will take him six to twelve months to be able to stand again. The 59-year-old is currently unable to breathe without artificial oxygen.

In addition to his physical health problems, Rowley also faces financial difficulties. due to his inability to work and tour as a musician. Given this situation, A family friend created a page GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden while the man recovers.