Robert de Niro has just revealed that he has become a father again. The 79-year-old actor was in an interview to promote his latest film, all about my fatherwith the Canadian media ET Canada during which the interviewer has asked him at one point about his six children. De Niro has corrected him: “Seven, in fact.” And he added: “I just had a baby!” ET Canada He has contacted De Niro’s representatives, who confirmed that, indeed, the actor is now the father of seven children, although at the moment it is unknown who the mother is. Several media, both American and British, have confirmed the news with the actor’s agents.

The two-time Oscar winner has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and the singer and actress Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shared the screen in Taxi DriverThey married in 1976. The result of this marriage was the birth of their first son, Raphael de Niro, who is 46 years old today. The actor also adopted and gave his last name to Abbott’s daughter from a previous marriage, named Drena, who is now 51 years old. De Niro and Abbott were together for 12 years, divorcing in 1988.

In 1995, Robert De Niro and actress-model Toukie Smith, who were in an on-and-off relationship, had twins born via surrogacy: Julian and Aaron, now 27 years old. As reported by this same outlet at the time, its agents revealed that, although they were going to continue their separate lives, “there continue to be very close ties between them and they are very excited about sharing their children’s education.” In 1997, Robert de Niro married a second time, this time to former waitress Grace Hightower. Together they had two children, Elliot, who is 24, and Grace, 11, also through surrogacy. De Niro and Hightower were together until 2018, when they ended their marriage.

Since the end of his last marriage, the actor’s sentimental life has been discreet. Gone are the times when the actor was associated with celebrities such as Bette Midler, Helena Springs, Whitney Houston, Veronica Webb, Uma Thurman or Naomi Campbell. The latter came to declare that Robert de Niro was “the love of her life” of her. It is precisely because of this personal life further from the spotlight that the identity of the mother of his last baby is still unknown. Various media have targeted martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, whom De Niro met on the set of the comedy The scholarship granteesalong with Anne Hathaway, in 2015. De Niro and Chen have been photographed on many occasions since then, both during the actor’s promotional tours or while walking hand in hand through the streets of Los Angeles, California.