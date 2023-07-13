In a joint operation between the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) and the Municipal Police of Ecatepec de Morelos, a successful search was carried out at an address located on Valle de Teotihuacán street, in the Valle de Anáhuac subdivision. , within the Fuentes de Aragón neighborhood.

The action resulted in the seizure of a clandestine banknote factory and the arrest of a woman.

During the raid, the agents discovered a series of compromising elements, among which stood out a printer, sheets with images of banknotes of different denominations and more than 300 false impressions of bills of 500, 200, 100 and 50 Mexican pesos. In addition, packages containing a green substance with characteristics similar to marijuana, a vehicle and a telephone linked to another crime were found.

woman arrested

The captured, identified as Sonia “N”, a 38-year-old womanfaces accusations for his alleged participation in crimes against health and counterfeiting. After her arrest, she was presented before the Social Representative and later before the Federal Public Ministry Agent, who will be in charge of following up on her case.

As part of the security measures and to prevent unauthorized access, the authorities placed seals on the doors of the property while the corresponding legal procedures are carried out.

This important blow against monetary crime reinforces the efforts of the authorities of the State of Mexico in the fight against counterfeiting and organized crime.