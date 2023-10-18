The director of a Conad branch, Matteo Bastianelli, was first hit in the street and then the man who was driving beat him. Here is his story

The story of director of the Conad of Fermignano, in the province of Pesaro-Urbino, in the Marche, gives you shivers. Matteo Bastianelli tells how he ended up in hospital with really serious injuries. A car first has it invested and thrown onto the asphalt. Then the man who was driving the vehicle got out and started to hit him with a hammer, with unimaginable violence. He is miraculously alive.

The 46-year-old man was in his Fermignano. He was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing when suddenly a car hit him. He had asked the driver to slow down. And this, in response, came down and hit him with a hammer.

Luckily the manager of a supermarket was helped by some Marche Multiservizi employees, present at the time of the attack. It was 6.40 in the morning and Matteo was going to work. The driver was driving at high speed. The 46-year-old made an angry gesture at him to ask him to slow down. This reached him again, ran over, touched him to make him fall and then hit him with a hammer.

The director of the Conad supermarket from the area was immediately hospitalized. His condition appeared quite worrying. Fortunately, however, the CT scan performed on his entire body was negative. He has no fractures.

The man had to have 13 stitches on his face due to a fractured cheekbone. And he also has several bruises in various parts of his body. On the afternoon of Monday 16 October the doctors had already discharged him.

Matteo Bastianelli’s attacker has been found, who ran him over and attacked him with hammer blows

The police immediately began investigations, quickly identifying the motorist who hit the 46-year-old Conad director with a hammer. The officers immediately put handcuffs on his wrists.

This is a 33-year-old man who lives in Fermignano and works as a janitor. The charge against him is now attempted murder.