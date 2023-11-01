Prank call to Meloni

The case of the prank call made by two Russian comedians to Giorgia Meloni is getting bigger. As if what happened with Andrea Giambruno and the embarrassing off-air events wasn’t enough, now also an episode that discredits the prime minister and the entourage who reduced her to a speck. We are faced with an unprecedented international fool. Meloni is furious, as Affaritaliani.it revealed, with the office of diplomatic advisor Francesco Talò and his staff.

Many wonder how a G7 country can have its leaders so much amateurism as to confuse a Russian comedian with a high representative of the African Union. By listening carefully to the audio of the phone call, in fact, one can understand how the word “Ukraine” is characterized by a markedly Russian pronunciation. Convinced she was speaking with a counterpart, the prime minister, when discussing aid to Kiev, admitted the “tiredness” of the allies. “But is there a security system that exercises a sort of filter on the Prime Minister?” asked Fabrizio Cicchitto, a long-time politician.

The opposition have an easy game. “Did you see what happened? Giorgia Meloni, believing she was having a telephone conversation with a high African diplomat, actually spoke about our foreign policy and other delicate dossiers with two Russian comedians. Very serious facts have emerged”, declared the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte.

CONTE’S ATTACK ON MELONI

Palazzo Chigi declared in a note that “the Office of the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers regrets having been misled by an impostor who passed himself off as the President of the African Union Commission and who was put in telephone contact with President Meloni”, we read in the note. The episode, Palazzo Chigi explains further, “took place on 18 September in the context of the intense commitment developed in those hours by President Meloni to strengthen relations with the leaders Africans with whom he had important meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly between 19 and 21 September”.

“Having worked for a few years in Chigi, I wonder how it is possible to reach such a devastating level of superficiality that makes not only Meloni but the Italian Republic look bad”, writes the leader of Italia viva Matteo Renzi on social media.

THE PHONE PHONE PRANK WITH ITALIAN SUBTITLES

Guerini: “Heard Mantovano. Maximum attention”

“As soon as the news came out, I had a telephone conversation with the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council and delegated authority, Alfredo Mantovano, who usefully and adequately informed me of what happened. Net of the legitimate considerations that anyone can formulate on the episode, it is a priority to act so that similar circumstances are not repeated in the future, aware that they can be considered, among the various hypotheses, also as activities with malicious purposes and which therefore require maximum attention”. Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir, declares this regarding the phone call from Russian comedians to President Meloni.

“The League also confirms its full appreciation for the international activity of the Italian government and in particular of President Giorgia Meloni. In the last year our country has once again become a protagonist and it will certainly not be two comedians and a joke of dubious taste that will reduce its results and credibility”. Thus a note from the League.

