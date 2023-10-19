Thomas Jenkins describes himself as “an average-looking guy who makes an average amount of money,” which is why he considers his experiences with dating apps to have been “pretty tough.” “It took me a month to swipe and chat on them just to get a date,” he says. Until he resorted to artificial intelligence to flirt and found his girlfriend. So he would start a report on virtual love assistants if it weren’t for EL PAÍS noticing something suspicious. Therefore, from this newspaper we follow these steps to verify his identity, steps that may be useful to avoid possible cases of catfishing, a form of deception in which a person creates a false identity on the Internet to lure victims.

Jenkins presented herself as the perfect client for CupidBot, a service that uses artificial intelligence to search for suitors online. apps dating sites like Bumble and chat with them until you get dates or phone numbers. “He got me eight dates in the first month and five in the second until I found a woman I really liked. Now she is my girlfriend! ”Jenkins recounted by email. This newspaper got his contact because CupidBot provided it to them. “We asked 100 of our users if they wanted to share their experience with you and one agreed,” the company explained.

The suspicious thing happened when asking Jenkins for a photo for the article about him and his girlfriend or of him using CupidBot. “If he prefers that his image not appear in the newspaper, we understand it perfectly,” he was told. The response came a week later: “We don’t have many photos yet, but I’m attaching a picture of us below.” The photograph in question shows a smiling man and woman in a natural setting.

More information

When doing a reverse search of the image in Google Lens and TinEye, the surprise came. It had been published in 2020 in an article titled Have you howled at 8 pm? Get ready for Howloween!, which collected the story of Americans who howled in honor of health workers during the pandemic. The person in the photo was not Jenkins. They were, in reality, Brice Maiurro and Shelsea Ochoa, two people from Denver, a city in Colorado. From EL PAÍS we contacted Maiurro to notify you about what happened. “I’m really worried about my identity and that of my partner,” acknowledged Maiurro, who is a poet and theoretically lives more than 1,500 kilometers from Jenkins.

Reverse image search provided by Thomas Jenkins with Google Lens and TinEye. GO

In Spain, is it a crime to impersonate another person or send a photo to the newspaper in which you do not really appear? “In this case, it would not be about impersonating another person, but rather making use of another person’s image without their consent, which is not a crime,” explains lawyer Paloma Llaneza. According to her, using another person’s image could be classified as a criminal offense “if it were accompanied by deception with transfer of assets, and that deception was invincible, which is the crime of fraud.” In this case, “none of the elements are given.”

When Jenkins was notified of the discovery, he apologized: “We didn’t feel comfortable showing our faces in the article, so I found a couple of people who look a lot like us. “I am bald and she is Colombian.” Her story was beginning to falter. And there the research work began. The first step was to review her previous answers. Everything she had said about CupidBot was positive. Some of his statements were similar to those previously made by the creators of this service to EL PAÍS. “I wanted something that would allow me to date in my sleep,” Jenkins said. Just what the company promised: “CupidBot doesn’t help you flirt, it helps you date while you sleep.”

The newspaper told Jenkins that the story would not be published unless his identity and the veracity of the story could be verified. He did not agree to make a video call. “I didn’t think it would require so much involvement,” he said. The only thing he provided to the newspaper was the username of a private Instagram account. By not accepting the friend request, EL PAÍS was unable to access the publications and verify if the account belonged to a real person. But he detected something suspicious: the account was created in August 2023, exactly the same month that Jenkins responded to this newspaper’s questions.

Steps to check when an Instagram account was created. GO

EL PAÍS then downloaded the main photo of the Instagram profile – the only one it had access to – and used the PimEyes face search engine. This facial recognition program made headlines in 2021 by solving an unsolved puzzle for 15 years in seconds. “Find a face and see where the image appears on the Internet,” its creators suggest. Simply upload one or more photos of a person and choose whether you want to obtain recent matches or matches from any time. But no luck: the tool got no results.

However, when entering the photo of Brice Maiurro and Shelsea Ochoa in this search engine, multiple matches appeared. For example, another image published in an article on the British portal Daily Mail also about Americans howling during the pandemic. Although all the images found can be viewed for free, to access the links in which they have been published you have to pay.

Search for images of President Pedro Sánchez with PimEyes. GO

damn.esa foundation focused on controlling disinformation, has a Toolbox with which any user can try to verify if content is real or a person is who they say they are. One of the services he recommends is Namechk and is intended to check if an alias is present on different networks and online platforms.

As the cybersecurity company ESET points out, “this is useful for researchers, journalists, companies and government agencies looking to collect online information about an individual or for people looking to find online profiles of lost friends or contacts.” The way the tool works is simple: it shows in red the platforms where there is no user with a given name and in green those where there is. One of the only information this newspaper had about Jenkins was her supposed name on Instagram. But he did not find any other accounts that he believes may belong to the same user.

It has also not been possible to verify if Thomas Jenkins is really called that and if his story is real. Therefore, the article on virtual love assistants has been published without his testimony. When told, Jenkins replied that he did not need the report to be published. “If you don’t think my Instagram is enough, why don’t you find other users to ask? Also, this is not a major government or financial issue, it’s just dating, relax.” EL PAÍS obtained other testimonies and published the report on October 4 with this headline: The danger of using artificial intelligence in dating apps: this is how virtual love assistants work.

See also How do Israelis resent discord in daily life? What if EL PAÍS had published the photo in the article about the assistants of love? The publication in EL PAÍS of the photograph provided by Jenkins would go against the journalist’s code of ethicsaccording to Álvaro Orts Ferrer, director of Orts Consultants. This privacy lawyer highlights that the people who actually appear in the photo could also claim compensation “for interference with their right to honor, privacy and self-image, in addition to a possible breach of personal data protection regulations.” ”. “If Brice had realized, he would surely have written and requested the correction and deletion of his photo,” adds Samuel Parra, a lawyer specialized in the technological area of ​​law. Depending on what the article was, he “could have demanded compensation if harm has occurred.” “We must keep in mind that it is not the same that EL PAÍS makes a mistake in putting the photograph of the new Nobel Prize winner in physics as the mistake being the photo of a man convicted of rape. I think that the first would be nothing more than something anecdotal and even fun for the person affected, while the second has a much more negative impact,” he comments. Another of the dilemmas that the newspaper has posed when publishing the article is whether to use the name Thomas Jenkins – having not been able to verify if it is a real name. Jorge García Herrero, a lawyer specialized in data protection, explains that the name can be used “if it has informative interest along with the story. Your basis is freedom of information, not the consent of the interested party: if the consent of the interested party had to be requested, we would never have seen news about criminals,” he comments. The expert considers that in this case there is that interest: “There are people who try to trick the journalist into publishing something that interests them.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_