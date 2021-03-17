In the heart of it all

Charcas Live is located in Charcas 3196, a few meters from Av. Santa Fe, Av. Coronel Díaz and Av. Córdoba. Of great accessibility due to the proximity to numerous bus lines and the Agüero station of the Subte D.

It is located in a strategic area, where various points of interest converge: the Children’s Hospital, the Alto Palermo shopping, the University of Palermo, the Charcas boulevard and a great variety of gastronomic, fashion and art venues, among others. “Charcas Live is undoubtedly an attractive project that is close to everything, in an ideal area to live in the City of Buenos Aires,” said Gabriel Mayo, founding partner of G&D Developers.

This project is distributed over 6 floors, has 29 units of 1 and 2 rooms from 27m² to 65m², and a commercial premises on the ground floor.

Premium product

Take advantage of tax laundering with a premium, professional-grade product. “Charcas Live is ideal for investors, both for permanent and temporary rentals,” Mayo remarked.

It has very good open spaces: a solarium on the top floor, the ground floor units have large patios, those on the upper floors have bright balconies; and those of the last level have private terraces.

It has laundry facilities and the finishes are of high quality: vinyl flooring, electric stove, hot / cold air conditioning, high-tech PV appliances and taps, electronic lock for access to the apartments, double-glazed carpentry, among other details.

This department can be yours with an advance of 40% and then installments in pesos.

Financing and fees

With regard to marketing, you can purchase a unit with a advance of 40% and then installments until possession in 2021. The fees are in pesos and are adjusted by the index of the construction chamber.

For more information, contact us at 4777-5003, by whatsapp 113129-6417 or by mail [email protected]

Look also



Look also

