The 40 years of democracy in Argentina involve a handful of emotions that make it difficult for me to speak, discuss, or even write about them. They are supposed to receive a cheerful or at least hopeful opinion column but the joy has long since retired and the hope ceased to be literary. I do not deny that when I hear people call election day “the festival of democracy,” I imagine those sad birthdays that are celebrated out of obligation and with very little budget. Voting is celebrating, they say, and I can’t think of a more bitter celebration. That day, one goes to a gray school, in which, generally, there is not a single floor, and one enters the classrooms that serve as a dark room, although the darkness does not hide the peeling walls or hide the dry patios where the children They play at recess. In that classroom we choose between what we believe is the least worst of the entire political range that is running and that is the dispute about what kind of world we want. Someone called that dispute “the crack” and it is what has led to a deterioration of this celebration that has fewer and fewer guests.

I imagine a country that will never exist, my intimate utopia in which there is an idea of ​​justice that does not allow abuses or bullies. A country where we don’t go around growling at each other. But that country has no place in this one, which celebrates 40 years of democracy as an ominous record and a warning that things can always be worse. You know, there are still grandmothers looking for their grandchildren, cattle prods still burn the memories of those illegally detained, there are still threats of the return of the military to cleanse this country of false communism or a false gender ideology. They still quote Videla to you when they want to tell you that at some point he is going to kill you for being who you are. I am afraid, as any of you may be, of that ghost that is the Latin American dictatorships and that remembers the theft of babies, the missing persons rotting in the ground, the people thrown alive from helicopters into a lake that supplies drinking water to my city. . Despite this fear, I cannot say that democracy has reached all Argentines equally. As I write this, surely some police officer is venting his rage against a teenager in a slum, an indigenous person is being increasingly dispossessed, or a foreign company is polluting a river with the verse of progress.

In front of a Mother of the Plaza de Mayo, in front of a survivor of a detention center, in front of an exile, one understands that 40 years of democracy are a celebration. Let me ask you if you believe that democracy and its freedom and rights touched everyone equally or are there some who were barely touched? Among all that group of people, I write about myself and also about many transvestite friends.

I write this contradiction, this resentment that was brewed between the nineties and the first 15 years of the second millennium, in the escapes from the police, in the insults in the street, in the continuous wear and tear due to the harassment of a society that is not I had set a limit for him. It was necessary to stop the mistreatment that we received even well into democracy, even 20 years ago, ten years ago. As I understand that writing is unforgiving, let me speak from this unhappy place.

I already said that I am afraid of any other political system other than this one. But since that fear cannot exist only as fear, I turn it into a question that I ask other transvestites but also you. This question is: do we we celebrate also 40 years of democracy? This question raises another: aren’t we, those who lived before the gender identity law, the ones who saw democracy torture our bodies, persecute us, harass us, turn society against us? Aren’t the crimes committed in democracy by “the forces of order” against transvestites crimes against humanity? When did democracy come to transvestites?

This does not mean that I do not know the value of a life that can be lived in freedom. We know how valuable freedom is because we pay for it with our bodies. From 1983 and onwards, while the voting for a new president or new governor took place, while the campaigns, the trials of the dictators, the historical reparations and the marches for Never Again took place, we were out in the open, paying for a freedom which was the size of a grain of corn. That was the limit of our democracy. Freedom did not have the world as its limit but just a night tour that kept you alive and allowed you to prostitute yourself, bribed by the police and the owners of the street corners, far from the dungeons and the beatings that came equally from the yuta or from any neighbor’s son.

What I want to say is that for us, the dictatorship extended until the promulgation of the Gender Identity Law on May 24, 2012, thanks to democracy but above all thanks to our struggle.

Let me then not light the candles, not decorate my house, or buy any cake to celebrate these four decades, because it was all so recent and the new fascisms are already wanting to take away the little we obtained. Perhaps it is not the time to celebrate, but to ask transvestites and many others, what it is like to live while others uncork the wine. We cannot stop at just a few chapters of this story.

Because in this country there are still missing people in democracy. Because democracy has debts and it is necessary to pay them so that no clown puts it in danger. Because choosing between the least worst cannot in any way be a party.

Camila Sosa Villada She is a writer. Her most recent book is ‘Thesis on a Domestication’ (Tusquets, 2023).

