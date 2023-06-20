On any given day you don’t know what time it is. You sit in front of Netflix without knowing why. You rummage through his catalog and suddenly you come across an image that overwhelms you: it’s you. Come on, not you, an actress playing you, with the same look as you. give to play somewhere between curious and scared, and things don’t get any better: indeed, it’s your life, as Lydia Bosch would say in Personal motives, the one in the air; a fiction that reproduces your avatars almost in real time. This is the premise of Joan Is Awfulthe great first chapter of the last season of Black Mirror, a matryoshka game with reflection on fiction, AI and traffic with our privacy. Of Six characters in search of author to one character looking for a platform to ask him to account.

Among the collection of reactions that coming out of the closet as a screenwriter provokes, a very common one is that of those who believe that their circumstances have a series. It has happened to me at the bank, at the notary’s office and to the point of falling asleep under anesthesia in the minutes before a colonoscopy. There is a fine line between the understandable longing to be represented and the narcissistic need to see only one’s reflection. There are those who do not want series, they want selfies.

But be careful what you wish for, answer Joan Is Awful, because perhaps the image returned to you by the mirror does not have a filter. The paradox is that with the time we spend in front of our screens, in the end the series for many would be that of a person on a sofa in front of the TV watching the series of a person on a sofa in front of the TV, and so on. in aeternum. You want a series, okay, but what do you want to tell?

