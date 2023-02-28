Home page World

Cow on the train: A group of men from Switzerland makes people laugh with an unusual transport. © Screenshot Instagram/ 20 Minutes Newsscout/ 20min.ch

A cow on the train: A group of Swiss caused a laugh with an unusual action. The train operator took it easy.

Sankt Gallen (Switzerland) – Using public transport is good for the climate and protects the environment. A group of men in Switzerland has now taken this to the extreme: they quickly transferred a cow transport to the train.

Like the Swiss Newsportele FM1 today and 20 min report, the men were out and about with the cow in the canton of Sankt Gallen on Sunday evening. Apparently they came from an agricultural fair. Videos of the unusual passenger quickly made the rounds on social networks and various Swiss group chats.

Cow on the Swiss train: the train operator reacts calmly – “I hope you have a valid ticket”

The city police were apparently informed, but did not find it necessary to move out. The train operator Thurbo was also aware of the unusual campaign from the start.

Media spokesman Christian Baumgartner said opposite FM1 Todaythat the dispatching office had already been informed when the group boarded in St. Fiden. And followed by a compliment: the tour group was “optimally equipped”. The men brought brooms and buckets with them – probably in case there was an incident on the way. He couldn’t resist one thing: “We hope that at least one valid ticket was available,” says Baumgartner.

Cow on the train: the Swiss react on social media

Incidentally, the curious action was not allowed: As the two news portals found out, the transport of such large animals is generally prohibited in Switzerland, so it is not a future model for climate savers. In this case, however, one would turn a blind eye, according to the train operator. The action at the veterinary office is not so easy to see, where the action is definitely not classified as a prank. “We were very surprised by this approach, especially since this action could have gone wrong with an animal of this size,” said Thomas Christen, an animal welfare specialist at the Consumer Protection and Veterinary Office 20 minutes.

In any case, there was a laugh for the Swiss chat groups and social media. “People are sorry that the animal has to take the train, but later they will eat it for lunch,” wrote one user on Instagram. Another said: “I think it’s great, that has to come to mind first.” Others found it less funny, commenting: “Poor animal”. Obviously, the cow should be made to make the journey as pleasant as possible: up Instagram videos you can see that she keeps getting cuddles from her companions. Would that also be possible in a truck? (cat)