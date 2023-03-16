The program “El Jirón del Humor” is giving a lot to talk about. One of the traveling comedians that will form part of the new humorous program of latin television is ‘Martian’, whose presence was confirmed. He humorous character was summoned by “Chino Risas” to participate in the cast of the program “The Shred of Humor”, but, apparently, it is not to the liking of the audience.

It is about the return of comedians who became famous in the 90s and, like every celebrity media person, there are people who are for or against them. the acquaintance ‘Martian’ He was no stranger to these criticisms and they even questioned his talent for making people laugh.

What did they say about ‘Marcianito’?

He humorist he had to endure many comments against him. “Without him ‘Chinese’, They don’t run those specials.” ‘Martian’ He only knows how to dance”, criticized a user on Facebook. Another commented that “‘Martian’ He has no talent, what an example he is going to give to the public”.

And when asked in which provinces they would like the next presentations to be, a user said: “It would already be in Mars either Jupiter, because you are a bad example, but you have the right to opportunities as a human being. I hope you change for the better ‘Chinese’ gives them many opportunities, others don’t even let you work in Chabuca. Take advantage of, ‘Martian'”.

What shows and programs has ‘Marcianito’ participated in?

Recently, he was with other characters from the cast of the ‘Chinese Laughter’ in Chillon Valley and The orchids, where they presented a show called “The War of Laughter” to say goodbye to the holidays, but the ‘Chino’ was not there. The audience enjoyed his witticisms, along with ‘Mayimbú’, ‘The Show’, ‘El Cholo Juan’, ‘Miguelito Drums’, ‘The Sexy Fat Woman’, ‘El Cholo Victor’ and ‘cramp’.

When will the program “El Jirón del Humor” start?

The premiere of the comedy program on Latina Televisión is scheduled for the month of April and comic fans are waiting for the adaptations that each of the characters will make to engage the public with their humor. I hope they last.