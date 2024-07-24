The President of the Republic’s comment regarding the controversy over the Lega’s bill, later withdrawn, on the use of feminine words in public documents

A particularly intense and content-rich speech from the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaon the occasion of the Fan ceremony at the Quirinale, during which there was no shortage of an ironic passage referring to the recent controversies generated by the bill presented and then withdrawn by the senator of the League, Manfredi Potenti, to prohibit the use of feminine words in public documents.

Speaking about the recent attacks on politicians, The Head of State recalled that “to the former mayor of Berlin, Giffey”, accompanying it with the phrase: “I hope that it can still be said”.