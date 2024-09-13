The Tomateros de Culiacán are characterized by having a good national base of young players with a great future. Among them is Hansen López, a receiver from the capital of Sinaloa, and who the guindas have predicted will have a great future.

How have you felt during these preseason days?

Good. We reported from the beginning to adapt as quickly as possible and be ready for anything. I’ve been feeling pretty good and I hope to continue like this.

How do you feel physically at this training camp, after your performance in LMB?

I feel ready. I have been practicing, polishing details that I had seen in the summer. We had a good performance in the LMB. I feel satisfied, I can do more and that is why I am here.

Tell me about your performance with Dorados de Chihuahua.

Good. Even though it was a new team, it was adapting. But we arrived, we had a bit of experience and we contributed what we could.

You were a member of the Oakland Athletics, but they released you. How do you feel about this?

In the best possible way. It’s the same baseball, with the same goal of having good results, with a good summer and winter to be able to get another contract and get there again.

Do you see yourself playing in the United States soon?

Yes, of course. I just hope that I have the winter and the upcoming seasons as I want them, expected, so that I can get a contract again.

You are a catcher with a lot of potential, the Oakland Athletics themselves had a lot of potential, just like you have here at Tomateros. Right now, Alexis Wilson is going to Guasave for a year, is this an important opportunity for you?

Yes, it is a good opportunity, because, without taking away the merit, the catchers here have been very good, but since they sent us there we have more opportunities. Probably the doors open more and we can show what we are made of.

Tomateros is characterized by a very good base of receivers, how do you experience this internal competition on a daily basis?

It is always good to have teammates who are at a good level, because one approaches that sporting competition in the best way, taking advantage of the extra, seeing what can help one and perfecting.

Now, tell me, what does it mean to you to wear the Tomateros de Culiacán jersey?

It feels great. It’s my favourite team. I hope to spend a lot of time here, to take the team to a good place, with good results, so that it has a long life.

What are the tools that distinguish Hansen López?

We always try to improve. The focus is always on having good defense, because that’s what they ask of us catchers, but physically I feel good. I can run, hit and do whatever is asked of me.

How do you see yourself in five years?

I hope God gives me the opportunity to be here, fighting every day and winning a title.

For every culichi it is a dream to wear the Tomateros de Culiacán jersey and you have already achieved it, what would you say to Hansen as a child? To the one who played in children’s leagues.

That everything is possible. Dreams come true by fighting, learning and working. To today’s children, don’t give up, everything is possible, but everything with effort and dedication.