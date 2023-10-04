The Tomateros de Culiacán had their first training session with their manager Alfredo Amézaga present in the cherry preseason towards the 2023-2024 campaign of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

“Super happy to be here in Culiacán, Sinaloa. For me it is an honor, maybe you can’t believe how happy I am to have started my career as a manager in such a powerful organization and for me it is a challenge and I like challenges. Let’s see if with the experience I had as a player and coach, combined with the experience in the Major Leagues, I hope to bring the championship,” said the one also known as “Fello”, who took the opportunity to talk about the type of game the team will see. hubby.

“I’m going to bring a lot of pressure on the opposing team’s defense. At the bases we are going to be extremely aggressive. You are going to see in Tomateros de Culiacán a very aggressive, happy team, with many speed plays, touch of the ball. My motto is “I’m going to try to play in the playoffs early, so as not to wait until postseason time approaches. I am going to bring a lot of chemistry with the players,” said Amézaga, who will make his debut as a helmsman.

The Sonoran comes from being a first base coach for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, a role he has also already fulfilled with the Venados de Mazatlán and the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, in the winter circuit.

Amézaga in practical icing. Photo: Courtesy.

Amézaga knows that he does not reach a simple place, since his fans tend to be very demanding, and given this, he assured that what he will seek is to create a communion with everything that surrounds Tomateros, from team members, fans and managers.

“The past past. I don’t need to be born in Culiacán to love this stage. I want to form a family so big that I want to involve the bat boy, the owners, the media and the fans. I don’t know how I will do it, but I will try to get the fans involved with the team. For me it is important that they are with us,” he declared.

Finally, he maintained that he spoke with Joey Meneses, who expressed his intention to report. “I talked to him, we didn’t talk about whether he has injuries or is tired, what he did tell me is that he wants to play,” he said.