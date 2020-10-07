The American NGO 1Day Sooner claims to have recruited nearly 40,000 volunteers to participate in a campaign of vaccine trials. But no country has yet authorized this type of protocol, criticized by many scientists.

Danica Marcos, 22-year-old Londoner, had a terrible time in confinement at the start of the year. Locked up with her parents, she was afraid of transmitting the Covid-19 to them. The young woman felt completely helpless. So, in June, when she saw an ad from the American NGO 1Day Sooner on Facebook to recruit volunteers to advance research on a possible vaccine, she did not hesitate, she signed up, not without fear. “I am quite terrified and worried about the possible side effects.”

What reassures me about the ethics of the process is that we will be informed as we go. Danica Marcos, 22 year old Londoner to franceinfo

“They’re not going to hide anything because they would be in a lot of trouble if it went wrong. I hope they take care of me,” Danica says.

Sure his website, 1Day Sooner claims to have recruited nearly 40,000 volunteers around the world, ready to be inoculated with the coronavirus in order to help the rapid discovery of a solution capable of immunizing populations. But the protocol is criticized by the scientific community for ethical reasons and no country has yet authorized it. In the United Kingdom, however, the medical authorities do not hide their interest in this method. If this test were to take place, Danica would first be given a vaccine and two weeks later the virus. She would then remain under observation for one or even two months, and would of course benefit from regular monitoring.

Faced with the criticisms that its testing campaign will not fail to raise, the communications director of 1Day Sooner, Abie Rohrig, recalls that it is a non-profit association and that it is not funded by the pharmaceutical industry. He’s a volunteer himself and isn’t surprised at the tens of thousands of responses they’ve received: “We have seen immense acts of generosity during this pandemic. Healthcare professionals come to work every day with the risk of contamination. They do it anyway because they know they can save lives. same logic applies to our volunteers. Many of them are willing to risk their lives for the good of humanity. “

Clair, a 1Day Sooner #volunteer from Hawaii, is one of more than 36,000 people worldwide who have volunteered to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in order to test the efficacy of #vaccines and speed up their development. Learn more at https://t.co/0bzVj4ka9X pic.twitter.com/L9pDwdCtgX – 1Day Sooner (@ 1daysooner) September 27, 2020

If Danica Marcos made this choice, it is not for the money. She does not know at all how much she could touch. It was because she was fed up with hearing that young people risk nothing with this disease, are not careful and put others in danger. “I’m like, ‘if I’m invincible, let’s do something to help and show that we’re not necessarily the stereotype of these young people who don’t care about others’. We want this pandemic to stop as much as anyone else. ” One of her best friends has lost both of her grandparents. It is also for her that she applied.