Brahim walks between two friends while finishing a cigarette. He wears, and in that he is almost an exception, a new mask that is lowered to the chin to talk and to draw on his cigarette. The three carry bags on their backs full of objects that they have collected on the way: sports shoes, diving fins, clothes … Brahim smiles and his face reflects a half victory. He has to come back, yes, but his wife and three-year-old daughter have managed to stay. At least for now. “I hope that when they have the papers they will not forget about me,” he says in Dariya, the Arabic dialect spoken around Ceuta.

Brahim (it’s not her real name) stops to talk to a military woman, who acts as an interpreter. He tells him that they were encouraged to cross when they heard that the Mejani (auxiliary forces of Morocco) they had decided to look the other way on the border. They did it by swimming, avoiding the double jetty of the Tarajal, which has experienced unprecedented migratory pressure since early Monday morning. “They told us that there were people here waiting to attend us and we decided to give it a try, but this is not how we were told. My wife and daughter have stayed with the Red Cross, they are fine. I must return, there is nothing to do here ».

The scene is contradictory. It is seven in the afternoon and, while he walks towards the Moroccan border to return to his country, a group of compatriots remain entrenched in a rock that protrudes from the water, a few meters from the shore. It is the last station of a journey that begins swimming on Moroccan soil. «Jump now, this is useless, you have to go back», A soldier from the Army Regulars explains in their language with more patience than Santo Job. From the scree, one of the young men tries to make him see that his determination is greater than fear. That he is not even afraid of death. “He says he prefers to die here than live in Morocco,” the soldier clarifies. Brahim has already taken that defeat. The kids who were on the rocks do it half an hour later, when the tide rises.

Brahim, in the center, upon arrival at Tarajal beach (above), several immigrants assisted by the Army and the Red Cross. / Juan Cano / Fernando Torres

The maritime border of Tarajal is made up of two breakwaters that this Tuesday woke up taken by the Army and the Legion, with tanks and everything. The southern breakwater is that of Morocco. It is the longest arm, the one that enters the sea, and the one that more than 10,000 people have drawn these days before the relaxation (or better, abandonment) of the Moroccan surveillance. At 200 meters is the Spanish breakwater, somewhat more accessible, since it does not get into the water and can be climbed without hardly getting wet, a kind of graphic allegory of the situation in Ceuta these days. Both rock steps are wired. On one side, the Moroccan, some 2,500 migrants await, among those who have been returned and those who aspire to cross. On the other, a military checkpoint and the Security Forces ready to stop them, but also to help them.

Between the two breakwaters there is 200 meters of beach, the so-called “restricted area”, a kind of limbo that, in practice, is controlled by the Civil Guard. “It’s Spanish soil, that’s where we’re in charge,” claims an agent, like someone who disputes every inch of land knowing that what is being played in Tarajal is more than a humanitarian issue. «Some kids tell you that this is not migration, it is invasion. And they are not without reason. It is a show of force from Morocco. And a warning: when we want, we take the city, “adds another official, saturated with fatigue and enraged by the situation. “This week the sovereignty of the Autonomous City of Ceuta has been questioned,” laments another local agent.

The panorama of the streets is eerie. Small groups of kids wandering aimlessly, all with the same profile: young, very young, with a bag where they carry their only belongings. Some wear Madrid or Barça shirts, even the Spanish team. It is difficult to find a person from Ceuta to find your way around the city. Most of the shops are closed and there are hardly any students in the schools. The Security Forces have spent the night answering calls for attempts to occupy empty buildings and commercial premises, in addition to other public order problems.

In Tarajal, as in all migratory crises, language twists to accommodate reality, according to the eyes of those who look at it. Where some see an invasion, one can also see desperate flight from hunger, like that of a fifteen-year-old chilled, literally in the bones, who not even the Red Cross thermal blanket takes away the cold, or that of sub-Saharan Africans who, after a much longer trip, sit on the beach and they refuse to leave until they are invited to stand up (another euphemism) by the police uiperos (the former riot police) and the GRS of the Civil Guard. Like those who previously criticized hot returns, now they justify them by calling them “immediate.”

What happened is the following. In the morning, thousands of people, most of them young, and among them many children, now popularly known as menas (acronym for unaccompanied minors), launched themselves from the Moroccan side in bursts, in groups, swimming around the jetty south, they crossed the limbo of the restricted area and reached the Spanish coast, where the Army tried to contain them (some tried up to five times, all with no luck). The regulars drew a cordon parallel to the shore and, once they came out of the sea, they pointed the way back. “Now we are getting control of the situation, but this morning there were so many that they escaped from all sides, it was impossible, “admitted a military man yesterday afternoon without leaving the formation.

And what happened is that, in the morning, they tried to separate the menas from the adults, because the minors, by law, cannot be returned; But in the afternoon, no one was asked their age and everyone, indistinctly, was shown the way to Morocco. A boy who does not look more than 12 years old stops to receive, from the hands of a soldier, an open package of cookies. The truth is that many, many, voluntarily undertook it, encouraged by the military. But there were also others who were pushed to do so, with better or worse modes. The most appropriate word could be containment, in every sense. But, despite the tanks and the stones in the morning, there was much more humanity than a warlike atmosphere. In fact, some kids would stand to attention to the regulars and say the only word they know in Spanish: “Thank you.”

Circling



By late afternoon, the traffic on the Spanish wire was constant. Some came back completely dry after spending the night wandering the streets of Ceuta without knowing where to go. They carried, like Brahim, everything they had caught on the way. There was even who came back with a television, or with suitcases. Others, those entrenched in the scree, passed by shivering with cold, thinking that perhaps they should have listened to the regular sergeant who was trying to convince them long before.

For the members of the Red Cross, the language does not have enough adjectives. As for that volunteer who hugged a young Sub-Saharan because he cried heartbrokenly for his friend, whom other colleagues tried to revive in order to get him out of hypothermia. Or for the civil guards of the Underwater Activities Group (GEAS), whose neoprene stuck to their skin because they could not get out of the water all day to rescue the migrants.