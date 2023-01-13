Long months have passed since the death of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the woman from Bologna who lost her life at the hands of her ex Giovanni Padovani. In recent days, thanks to the investigations of the investigators and the results of the IT experts, new fundamental elements have emerged.

Giovanni Padovani, that day, gave vent to his anger, but he had planned everything. Every detail is contained in the notes on his mobile phone.

The 27-year-old footballer was informed on the web about how he could have committed the crime and what would have happened to him according to Italian law. He made a list of things he would need and he has left a letterhoping that his words were read and understood.

I am writing this letter in the phone notes hoping that someone will read these last lines from a man who, out of love for a toxic woman, has put dignity, pride, honor and many beautiful things under his feet that have always blended in my head.

I met the woman for whom you will know who I am. She manipulated me, used me, made me look crazy. While she is the mad one (you will say that he killed her, she is no better). She cheated on me with multiple people while we were together, I’ll even name names since I’m going to jail. The police will be able to make everyone aware of the harm you have done to me.

Padovani concluded his letter, admitting that he had cheated on her in turn, but that he had done it for vengeance.

Otherwise, with the love I felt and feel for her, I would never have betrayed her. I kill her because she killed me morally, she killed my self-esteem. She made me become apathetic towards everything and now I am completely hers.

The crime committed by Giovanni Padovani

Alessandra Matteuzzi had reported her ex in the month of July. She had told the investigators and all the people close to her what Giovanni did to her. He was obsessed and paranoid. He was convinced she was cheating on him.

The man claimed to always know where he was, through video calls every ten minutes. He showed up at his house, without warning. He cut off her lights, cut her car tires and put sugar in the tank. He had entered in possession of all his passwords, also of the accesses for the videos of the cameras of his home. Finally, he had hired a private detective.

The woman was scared and that day in August, convinced that the man was in Sicily with his soccer team, she had come home to feed the dog. But Giovanni was waiting for her and put an end to her life forever, with kicks, punches and a hammer.