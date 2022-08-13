Actress Anne Heche didn’t make it and grief overwhelmed the lives of her two children: the boys’ heartbreaking farewell message

An absolute tragedy, that of the actress’s death Anne Heche, which has left all cinema lovers in despair, but above all the people most dear to her. The children, first and most of all. Homer and Atlas, who have announced the death of their mother and hope that now she has found her “eternal freedom”.

Credit: anneheche – Instagram

It was the early afternoon of Friday 5 August, when in the Mar Vista district of Los Angelesa blue Mini Cooper whizzed through the streets and crashed into a house.

Inside the car, which then burst into flames, was the actress 53 years old Anne Heche. The Fire Brigade took about an hour to free her and then the ambulance doctors transported her, in already dramatic conditions, to the nearby hospital.

There the star spent the next 6 days, heavily sedated, until yesterday she was pronounced brain dead.

To announce it a family press release issued via the site TMZ.

In the announcement, in addition to praising the person and the actress that she was, the family explained that the machines that kept her alive were still on, waiting to understand if the organs could be suitable for the donation.

A few hours later, di announcement it has arrived anotherin which this time the death of the actress was made official.

The pain of Anne Heche’s children

And while the police of Los Angeles investigate on the accident and its causes, what remains is precisely the ache. The pain of the many of her who greatly appreciated her as an actress and as a person.

To suffer most of all, of course, i two sons by Anne. The first, Homer, was born in 2001 from his marriage to cameraman Coley Laffoon. The second one, Atlaswas instead born in 2009 from the relationship with actor James Tupper.

First son Homer, with a touching social post he wanted to say goodbye to his mom. What he himself called the brightest light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend.