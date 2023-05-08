Paola Barale replies to her ex-husband Gianni Speri: “It speaks for itself”

Guest of very truebroadcast on Canale 5 in the afternoon of Sunday 7 May, Paola Barale replied to the statements of her ex-husband Gianni Sperti made last week in the same transmission.

The columnist of Men and womenin fact, speaking of his marriage to the showgirl, he had stated: “The thing that bothers me is that even today there is this desire to know or think or ask the person what sexual tendency he has. Whether I am or not, maybe yes maybe no, I will never say. Because saying it means putting on a label and therefore making a difference and being different from one or the other group”.

Pressed by the presenter Silvia Toffanin, Paola Barale replied to her ex-husband as follows: “I hope it’s the last time I talk about it. I think that by talking about the past we risk falling behind. It happened 22 years ago, it’s another period in my life.”

“I simply have convictions, I don’t know what to tell you anymore. As far as I’m concerned, he commented on his own last week. Now I want to talk about other things and focus on things that fill my heart and are constructive. Everything else is boring,” said the presenter.

Paola Barale, who in her book It’s not the end of the world after all she retraced her professional and private life during the Canale 5 broadcast, then returned to talk about her decision to have an abortion several years ago.

“It wasn’t an easy decision – admitted the showgirl – With my partner at the time we didn’t feel ready. A child is made if he is wanted, not if it happened. I didn’t want to have a child for fear of regretting it later. We preferred not to assume this responsibility. All women have the right to decide whether to continue with a pregnancy”.

And to Silvia Toffanin’s question if she had ever regretted that choice, Paola Barale replied: “No, because I thought it was the right choice at the time”.