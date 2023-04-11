Minister of the STF retires this Tuesday; departure was brought forward by 1 month for “academic and professional” reasons

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski said he hoped to have left it at Court “a more guaranteeing view of the rights of the accused” and “more generous” regarding the rights of people “Economically disadvantaged”.

The magistrate retires officially this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023). He anticipated his departure in 1 month for reasons “academics and professionals. the minister would be compulsorily retired on May 11, when he turns 75.

Lewandowski was nominated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during the 1st term of the president, in 2006. He took office at the Court on March 16 of that year, taking over the vacancy left by Carlos Velloso. He recently completed 17 years in office.

In 2007, journalist Vera Magalhães –who at the time worked for the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo– picked up a telephone call in which the minister said he was “with the knife in the neck” when analyzing the monthly allowance denunciation, which shook Lula’s 1st term.

“As a trial reviewer, I have vigorously defended my view on the rights of the accused, albeit often unsuccessful, in the face of extremely adverse public and published opinion.”, he told the newspaper The globein an interview published on Tuesday (April 11).

Lewandowski is known for guaranteeing positions, which seek to ensure you citizens’ rights. The minister defended, for example, that convicts can appeal freely until the last judicial appeal. In 2018, he reported the habeas corpus collective by which the Court granted house arrest for pregnant women, nursing mothers and mothers of children up to 12 years of age or people with disabilities (HC 143,641).

He was also the rapporteur of the lawsuit in which the Supreme Court decided on the constitutionality of racial quotas in public universities, in 2012 (ADPF 186). The minister defined, in his vote, that affirmative action policies should be transitory, establishing the periodic review of their results.

“I hope I have left a more guaranteeing vision regarding the rights of the accused in criminal proceedings and a more generous one regarding the rights of socially and economically less favored people.”, said Lewandowski.

One of the most outstanding cases of his career on the Supreme Court was the judgment of impeachment of the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2016, led by the minister in his period as president of the STF and the CNJ (National Council of Justice), from 2014 to 2016.

Lewandowski presided over, in the Senate, the process that led to Dilma’s loss of mandate. In 2022, the minister will also presided a committee in the House to update the law of the impeachment.

