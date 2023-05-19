Former president says he wants to donate gifts he received and that 9,000 items are “available”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he hopes not to have to return a pistol he received as a gift from one of his children, but which he will hand over if necessary. “Besides, there are 9,000 items that I received when I was president. All this is available”said he later visited Senator’s office Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). He added that he wanted to donate his belongings “and get rid of this problem”. “Not opening a foundation for me, as other presidents have done, because it gives me a headache. To support it, I would have to ask for a donation and be in the Rouanet Law”he declared.