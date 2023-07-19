FromChristian Sturgeon close

January 6, 2021 was a turning point in US history. Now Donald Trump could be prosecuted for it. Rival Ron DeSantis defends him.

Washington, DC – Ron DeSantis isn’t really gaining momentum. In any case, the governor of Florida currently seems a long way from his goal of becoming President of the USA in the 2024 US election. The enthusiasm for DeSantis is in fact noticeably limited among Republicans. So he is far behind in the internal party competition donald trump in second place – and this despite the fact that the former incumbent has numerous charges to deal with.

Now there will probably be another one. Trump expects to be indicted in connection with the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Special Counsel Jack Smith informed him in a letter that he was the target of the investigation and should report to a so-called grand jury within four days, Trump said. This almost always means an arrest and indictment.

It would be the second federal charge for the Republican and the third felony charge. Trump was indicted in a federal court in the US metropolis of Miami in mid-June because he had kept top-secret government documents in his Mar-a-Lago property after his term in office and had not returned them when requested. Trump pleaded “not guilty”.

Grand jury in the United States See also At Louwman they make your Lamborghini brand new again The grand jury is unique to US criminal law. In a non-public trial, lay judges examine whether the evidence presented by the public prosecutor is sufficient for indictment and a possible trial. Compared to a regular jury, the number of jurors is significantly higher. According to US federal law, a grand jury consists of 16 to 23 people. The grand jury goes back to the English Magna Carta of 1215. At that time it was established as an instance against arbitrary justice. Of all the countries in the Anglo-American world, the United States is now the last remaining country that still uses a grand jury. Most states have them, but only require them in about half.

Can DeSantis benefit from the charges against Trump?

Trump criticized the investigation as a whole as politically motivated. On the Internet portal “Truth Social”, which he co-founded, he wrote that it was once again a witch hunt aimed at preventing him from moving back into the White House.

But how does Ron DeSantis behave in this situation? After all, he could try to make his rival’s legal problems the focus of his own campaign. But DeSantis is still trying to tweak a little. During an election campaign in Colombia, South Carolina, he first emphasized that he should have positioned himself more clearly on January 6, 2021: “Of course he should have acted more energetically.”

Later in the day, however, DeSantis leapt to his rival’s side. It’s not useful to focus on “what happened four years ago in January,” DeSantis said in an interview with the network CNN. “I hope he won’t be charged. I don’t think it will be good for the country.” He also spoke of a politicization of the Justice Department and the FBI: “This country is on the way to criminalizing political differences. And that’s just wrong.” Rather, a debate should be held about the future of the United States. “If I’m the candidate, I can look back on the mistakes of President Biden focus and formulate a positive vision for the future.”

Trump’s team makes fun of DeSantis

Will it help him? In any case, the Trump team only made fun of DeSantis. Trump’s adviser Jason Miller said in a statement that DeSantis was “an unsympathetic candidate with no campaign message and rapidly declining poll numbers.” The DeSantis campaign doesn’t know how to turn things around with its current candidate. In fact, DeSantis has recently become lonely, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has supported him for a long time, now prefers another candidate. Whether DeSantis can turn things around again seems questionable. (cs)

