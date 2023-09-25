Paola Caruso returned to talk about her son Michele and the surgery that will be able to make him run again as before. Or at least that’s what mom hopes

Guest of the Verissimo TV show, with Silvia Toffanin, Paola Caruso talk about his son Michele who underwent surgery. She hopes that her son will soon go back to running like before. The operation took place a few months before the summer. The child continues to undergo therapy. The results of the surgery, in fact, are not what the doctors expected.

Guest of the Sunday 24 September 2023 episode of Verissimo, the showgirl told of the ordeal she has been experiencing for more than a year. Her son was in Egypt, he was ill, the doctors gave him an injection and since then she can no longer move as before, she can only do so with a brace.

Paola Caruso underlines that she is heartbroken by what happened to her son. The doctors, last April 24, subjected the child to a delicate surgery. The hope was that make him walk again like beforewithout any help.

It was the only hope of being able to make him walk again, this operation was fundamental, a 4 year old child, six hours of operation, you don’t know what can happen, you think a thousand things, I was afraid to have him operated, because see if a puncture looks what happened to me, who knows what can happen in a six hour surgery. I didn’t know until the end whether to do it or not to do it, the doctors all told me that I had to do it, because of my fear I couldn’t not give my son a chance.

Paola Caruso, her son Michele underwent surgery in April: how is the child today?

It was not easy for the child to deal with the surgery and subsequent care. Even today he continues to undergo physiotherapy sessions.