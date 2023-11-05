Giuseppe Ambriola’s confession after he tried to end the life of the mother of his child and ex-partner

“Now I’m taking my own life, I hope she’s dead!” These are the words of Giuseppe Ambriola to his employer, after he tried to end the life of his ex-partner and mother of his child. He was convinced he was having another affair and couldn’t accept the end of the story.

Fortunately, the officers managed to arrest him shortly after, while he was wandering aimlessly in his car. They managed to geolocate his telephone in a short time.

The events occurred at 5am ​​on Thursday 2 November. Precisely in the small neighborhood Saint Markwhich is located in the municipality of Monopoli, in the province of Bari.

The young woman had left the house as usual to go to Work on a local farm. However, she never arrived at her destination, because her ex was dating someone else floor. The victim, called Sorrowful Colavittoshe was scared of him, in fact they say he went around with a rolling pin.

That morning Giuseppe Ambriola waited for her would come down. Subsequently, an argument broke out between them, which then resulted in an attempt crime. She hit her with about 20 blows, which really left her in bad shape desperate.

The arrest of Giuseppe Ambriola after the incident

The relationship between the two peers had begun a long time ago, but it had become stormy in 2020, after the birth of their son, who is now 3 years old. He was convinced that he had someone else and in the past the ex had also reported him for an attack.

The woman’s mother, hearing the screams, is soon intervened. First she called the police and then she lashed out at the man to defend her daughter. Giuseppe Ambriola, when he saw his ex on the ground, was ran away.

In the minutes he was driving around in his car, he called his employer. Confessing what he had done. On the phone he said: “I hit my partner. I stabbed her so many times that I hope she’s dead. I’m taking my own life now!”

Furthermore, the man had prepared shortly before three letters. One for the ex-mother-in-law, one for the parents and one for the son. She explained that he had ruined her life and also that her ex he didn’t deserve to live. When the officers stopped him, he said he would turn himself in if they assured him they would took away the woman’s son.