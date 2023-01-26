The OnlyFans model who hides bottles of alcohol in her backside

Steph Oshiri, OnlyFans model and TikTok star where she is followed by over 130,000 followers, revealed in an interview that she hid bottles of alcohol in her lower back to take them to concerts.

Interviewed by Daily Starthe 28-year-old model, originally from Ontario, Canada, said as a youngster she often managed to smuggle into concerts and clubs by hiding bottles in her backside.

“One thing I used to do when I was younger was hide full booze bottles in my butt. I’m not kidding,” said Steph Oshiri.

“Every time my friends and I went to concerts, I was the person who had to hide the alcohol” added the model, famous on OnlyFans for her generous bottom.

Steph Oshiri’s statements caused such a stir that the model used them to make a video about hers social in which he asked his fans if they would be interested in hearing about his ploy.

“Do you think there is a market for this type of service? Should I start a business? Start my own club?” she declared the model in the video that in the space of a few hours she has collected more than 14 thousand likes.