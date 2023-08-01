The first statements of the 23-year-old who killed 20-year-old Sofia Castelli: he heard the two friends talking about boys

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations of the case for the sad and heartbreaking crime of Sofia Castelli, a young 20-year-old who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. In the last few hours, important new details have emerged about this very serious episode.

Today, thevalidation hearing of the arrest of Zakaria Atquaoui the 23 year old, who after waiting for his return home from the disco, decided to put an end to his life.

Sofia Castelli had been engaged to the young man for about 2 years and after his parents moved, he had gone to live with his family, but about 2 weeks ago she had decided to to interrupt that relationship.

The 23-year-old just couldn’t accept his decision. For this reason, after stealing the keys the day before and after waiting for her to return home hidden in a closet, he decided to commit the crime.

The same young man after hitting her, went out into the street and in state of shock, he went to the barracks to confess. He has been under arrest ever since.

The statements of Sofia Castelli’s ex-boyfriend

Zakaria Atquaouiaccording to what the news agency reports Handlehe has declared: “I heard them talking about boys and I got mad!”

Consequently, the 23-year-old will also be charged with the aggravating circumstance premeditation. This is because with the excuse of bringing sweets he would have broken into the house and would have stolen a set of keys.

Furthermore, he would wait for Sofia to return from the evening. He was convinced he was returning with another, but in reality it was with a friend. He listened to theirs conversation. But only when he had already been asleep for several minutes did he go into the kitchen, take a steak knife and stab her. Causing his death.

Having been caught in her sleep, the girl had one very little reaction. Now, however, it will only be the autopsy scheduled shortly to give concrete confirmation of this serious and heartbreaking death.