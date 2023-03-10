Mexico.- A “thread” about the case of a Reddit user who He heard noises in his kitchen and finally he decided to investigate, but now he won’t be able to sleep peacefully at night.

What appears to be a supposed “ghost” was captured by a cell phone cameraAccording to the Twitter account @SkyshockGG, a Reddit user has been hearing noises in his kitchen for months.

“Pictures at first sight are not impressive, but if you stare at the darkest place in the photo, you can start to feel the chillsas if someone was looking back.”

Twitter thread / Photo: Capture

After capturing the terrifying image, he left a camera overnight and he captured something even more gloomy, since it is observed how something moves.

Twitter thread about the kitchen ghost from a Reddit user

Other Reddit users gamma edited the photos to reveal what lurks in the dark and what appears to be a demonic figure is seen.

Some say that it is not a ghost, but a a “squatter”, a man who lives in his apartment.

The thread went viral on social media and now they can’t sleep at night for fear of what they saw on Twitter.

On the other hand, they mentioned that it could have an explanation or that they are false photos or even a planned scene.