A 59-year-old woman tells what she heard the night of the murder of Sharon Verzeni, the woman mysteriously stabbed in Terno d’Isola

The investigations to find the truth about the murder in the quiet village of Terno dell’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, continue. Sharon Verzenia young 33-year-old barmaid, lost her life in mysterious circumstances, stabbed in via Castegnate. Unfortunately, the area has no security cameras and investigators are groping in the dark. Despite almost a month of investigation, the person responsible for this brutal crime remains unknown.

A witness to the murder of Sharon Verzeni speaks out

The testimonies collected so far paint a disturbing picture of that tragic night. A nearby Sharon’s house, a 59-year-old woman who was watching television in the living room with her son, reported to the Evening Courier of having heard the young woman’s screams immediately after the stabbing.

“Suddenly I heard someone screaming for help, help, but I didn’t worry right away because everything goes around here and you often hear loud noises.”

Frightened by the repeated calls for help, the woman looked out the window, but could only see Sharon, who was staggering and then fell to the ground, covered in blood.

I didn’t see any bicycles or men running away on foot. In the direction of the square my view was blocked by the unpruned trees in the courtyard. I might have noticed someone if they had run away in the opposite direction, there was no one there”.

In those dramatic moments, two young men aboard a white Lancia Y stopped to help Sharon. They were the ones who called for help. Among the first to arrive was a carabiniere who desperately tried to encourage the young woman not to give up. But every attempt was in vain: at 2:15 in the morning, the hospital confirmed the tragic news of her death.

The police, who intervened quickly, cordoned off the area in an attempt to block any possible escape route for the killer. However, the attacker seems to have disappeared into thin air, leaving behind only unanswered questions. Surveillance cameras in other areas of the country recorded about twenty indistinct people at that time. Among them could be the face of the culprit.

One of the most disturbing aspects of this story is the possibility that Sharon knew her killer. The crime seems to have been planned with precision: the attack took place on a street without cameras and at night, when the town was deserted. Sergio RuoccoSharon’s partner, questioned several times, accompanied the carabinieri during inspections of the villa where the couple had lived for three years. Ruocco is not under investigation, and the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Sharon Verzeni’s life appears seemingly simple, divided between her work at the Vanilla pastry shop in Brembate and her family. However, a shadow remains that envelops her existence and the terrible fate that has befallen her. As time passes, the anguish and urgency to find the person responsible for this crime grows, so that justice can be done for a young life cut short too soon.

Read also: Sharon Verzeni case, who is Antonio Laveneziana: he is the first suspect