He was just a 22-year-old boy when he found a newborn in the trash. Jimmy Amisia’s story has gone viral all over the world

Despite his story taking place several years ago, the world continues to share his photos and praise him as a hero. But what made it so special Jimmy Amisia?

Jimmy Amisia was just a student in Texas when one day his life changed forever. He had gone to spend the holidays with his family at Haiti, his country of origin. While walking down the street, something unusual caught his attention. Someone had thrown a newborn in the trash.

I could hear him crying and when I went over and opened the bin, I saw that he didn’t have any clothes on, just lots of ants.

He was only 4 months old and his name was Emilio Angel Jeremiah.

The local mentality didn’t help Jimmy Amisia at all. The student said that a crowd had gathered around him, but no one approached that child, because they believed it was “cursed”.

‘To me his cries were saying save me’ Jimmy Amisial shares the story of how he rescued a 4-month-old baby that was left in a dustbin near the orphanage he was volunteering at. https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/LTWSu51uei — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 8, 2022

So, amazed by the reaction of those people, the 22-year-old decided to take that child and to take him to his house.

Later, he alarmed the local authoritywith the hope that they could help him and find out something about his family.

Finally the judge asked me if I wanted to be his legal guardian. I was young and I knew my life was starting right then, but my heart wanted to help that little boy, so I agreed. It wasn’t easy, I had to find a job and quit my studies. Today he is 4 years old and lives with my mother, I study in Texas and go back to him whenever I can. If I look back, I do not regret. There has never been a single day that I thought I was wrong. When he asks me something and says ‘Daddy’, I feel proud.

This guy also created one fundraiser, appealing to the good heart of the world of the web. Its goal is to bring the child to the United States, pay for his studies and be able to guarantee Emilio a future. He’s already raised $60,000.