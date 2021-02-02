On January 3, two French Mirage 2000s struck the outskirts of Bounti, a small village in central Mali. Results: 19 dead and 8 injured. Abdoulaye, 30, a resident of Bounti who lived this bloody day, says that January 3 was the wedding day of Allaye and Aissata, two young people from the village.

But for the French army, which recognizes that this mission is part of the anti-jihadist operation called “Eclipse”, it is indeed members of an armed terrorist group who have been targeted: “A drone detected a motorcycle with two individuals, the vehicle joined a group of around forty adult men in an isolated area. All of the intelligence and real-time elements made it possible to characterize and formally identify this group. as belonging to a GAT (armed terrorist group) “, says a press release.

A version contested by Human Rights Watch, which calls for the creation of an independent and impartial investigation. Minusma, the UN mission in Mali, also deployed its investigators last week to the area of ​​the bombing. They will report their conclusions in the coming weeks. Conclusions eagerly awaited by Abdoulaye, in particular.

franceinfo: What happened on Sunday January 3, 2021 at Bounti?

Abdoulaye: I was returning from the pasture, I was about to join the wedding guests of one of my relatives, Allaye. I heard several explosions, it was panic. I was very scared, I fled in the direction of the bush. There were two planes, one that flew very high and another at low altitude. The noise of the bombs was so loud that the ground shook; I had my ears plugged, I couldn’t hear anything. There were several strikes, one after the other. When I returned, I discovered the carnage, we could not identify the victims.

The Malian army and the Barkhane force speak of strikes against a gathering of members of an “armed terrorist group”. What do you answer?

It’s a lie. There were only civilians gathered at the wedding

We were more than fifty men sitting under trees where it is cooler [dans cette région contrôlée par les jihadistes, la charia y est strictement appliquée. Les mesures de ségrégation entre les hommes et les femmes sont respectées à la lettre]. We were among ourselves, away from the women who had remained in the huts. There were residents of Bounti but also guests from neighboring villages. This is where we were to have lunch and tea in the shade, in a field outside the village. There were three groups, separated from each other: that of the elderly, another younger and a last made up of children and adolescents.

Were there any armed people among you?

No, I swear to you, no one carried a gun, none of us can use a gun. If France claims to have struck jihadists, that it provides the evidence, we want to see the photos and videos [l’armée française refuse, à ce stade, de diffuser les images des frappes]. There were only civilians. I lost three brothers and a cousin. That is the truth. That is why we are calling for an independent investigation.

Asked after the testimonies we have gathered, the Ministry of the Armed Forces refused to make comments other than those already formulated. “There was no festive gathering when the strike took place. The strike neutralized around 30 members of armed terrorist groups. We rule out the possibility of collateral damage.”