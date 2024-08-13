The boyfriend of Valentina Fino, the 31-year-old who fell into a mountain canal, writes a heartbreaking letter: he saw Valentina fly and the world stopped.

It was supposed to be a day of hiking immersed in nature, but it ended in a devastating way for Valentina Fine31 years old, from Bologna, and her boyfriend Andrea Pedata. On Saturday 10 August, while they were walking along the Cai 675 path in Ghiaccioni, in the municipality of Ventasso, Valentina slipped into a ravine. She lost her life under the astonished gaze of her partner.

The heartbreaking words of Valentina Fino’s boyfriend in a letter

The couple, linked by a deep passion for the mountains, had chosen theSucciso Alps for one of their hikes. Both lovers of nature and the outdoors. They had built their relationship on the trails, united by their mutual love and a deep respect for the environment around them. In a heartbreaking letter published a few days after the tragedy, Andrea writes:

“We met on the trails. There was an immediate and very strong connection. As if we were deeply connected. And not only by our passion for the mountains.”

Valentina he was a cautious and meticulous person, especially when it came to tackling mountain trails. That day, however, something went wrong. The young man’s words reveal all the desperation of someone who has seen his companion slip away, literally, from his hands.

“I heard a scream and saw her fly. I leaned out and she was gone. Then the thought that she could be scared and in pain down that ravine made me decide to lower myself.”

Despite the danger, Andrea faced a 100-meter descent to reach Valentina. He was still breathing when he reached her, but the hope lasted only a few moments.

“Without touching her I tried to call her, but she was unconscious. Shortly after we had a firefighters helicopter and an Alpine Rescue helicopter overhead. The rescuers descended 35 minutes after my first call. An impeccable intervention. Shortly after the news. Valentina didn’t make it. My world collapsed.”

Andrea’s pain is that of a man who lost everything in an instant. An emptiness that is reflected in every word of his letter to the newspaper The Day. He remembers the many projects he had with Valentina, their special intimacy breathing together with nature, the sensitivity that united them. A broken life and a delicate and intense love story that ended in the worst possible way.

The memory of a prudent, passionate and loving young woman will remain alive in the hearts of those who knew her.

