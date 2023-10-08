Israelis who report being trapped in their homes are experiencing moments of panic after Palestinian militants entered the country’s cities in a surprise attack.

Many call the media saying they hear gunshots and remain hidden, while others desperately search for their loved ones.

“Terrorists are trying to enter my house,” Ayelet Hachim told Channel 12 from her home in the town of Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Gaza Strip.

“I hear their voices, they’re banging on the door. I’m with my two little kids.”

The government told civilians near the border to stay in shelters, but in the Be’eri community, residents said Palestinian militants were trying to enter their homes and shelters.

A neighbor told Channel 12 that “there are shootings from the other side of town, I am at home and I hear them outside my house. We are sitting quietly, the whole town is silent so they are not coming for us.”

And a 23-year-old resident, Ella, said she had heard that “terrorists are in the shelter.” “I still hear bursts of gunfire,” she added.

Israel “is at war”

These testimonies have come to light during an unprecedented attack by the armed group Hamas that began on Saturday morning local time.

Fighters fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip, some of which reached cities as far away as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In response, Israel has launched waves of airstrikes toward the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “at war” and promised that the Hamas group “will pay a price it has never known.”

Hundreds of people have died in Israel, according to the country’s emergency services, and dozens of residents are believed to have been taken hostage.

For its part, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have left hundreds dead and nearly 1,000 injured, according to Palestinian authorities.

“I have been at the shelter with my one-week-old baby.”

“I have been in the shelter with my one-week-old baby for more than two hours, while my house is on fire,” a resident of the Nirim community, near the Gaza Strip, told Channel 13.

Other residents have been making pleas on social media.

“Urgent, urgent, please help this get to the media,” Ella Mor wrote on Facebook.

“We need to save my nephews who are in hiding. They called to say that their mother and father were shot and dead in Kfar Aza. They can’t find the baby.” “The police are not responding.”

A woman named Adele posted on Facebook: “We have been told to close the doors and not leave the shelter. We don’t even turn on the air conditioning for fear that it will indicate the presence of people in the house.”

“My stomach turns. I hear a lot of gunshots, despite the thick walls of the shelter. I need to go to the bathroom, but I don’t dare. I’ve literally never been so scared.”

In the Nir Oz community in southern Israel near the Gaza border, a resident named Yoni wrote on Facebook: “My mother-in-law was kidnapped; I urgently need to contact the army and the media.”

Ofir, a resident of Sufa, said: “We are locked in our shelter, the army is not here. My husband is with the preparation team fighting outside. They are shooting at us in our houses, trying to enter our houses.”

“The Kibbutz WhatsApp group is going crazy with the messages people write saying that their houses are being shot at. We are close to the fence, I don’t know where the army is, there is no one here.”

English author and journalist Gideon Levy, who is in Tel Aviv, told the BBC: “The streets are completely empty. Restaurants, cafes, everything is closed and there is a great sense of surprise, shock and fear at what what can happen”.

“When the first rockets fell, I was still running in the park, the noise was terrible.”

