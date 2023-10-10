Hundreds of citizens, residents and foreigners from the border area between Gaza and Israel have disappeared and some are known to have been taken hostage. Their families, trapped in uncertainty, ask their respective governments for help. The UN called for the immediate release of the hostages, while Hamas threatens to execute them if Israeli attacks against the civilian population continue without warning.

On Saturday, October 7, Gaya Calderón, 21, was at her home in Tel Aviv, Israel, when the surprise attack by the Palestinian Hamas militia began in the towns surrounding the border with Gaza. One of them, Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she grew up and where her father and her little brothers lived. Now, her family home no longer exists and her family is missing.

“I’m so scared, I want to cry,” Gaya’s 16-year-old sister Sa’ar wrote to her during the attack. From Tel Aviv, the only thing she could do was try to calm her down, but the terror would come after her. “They are in the house. We are hiding outside, don’t send any more messages,” Sa’ar wrote. Immediately, another message arrived in the family WhatsApp group. “I love you mama”.

Gaya Calderón knew that it was a final message. After that, silence. Her messages went unanswered and she lost, until now, all contact. Her sister had written to her mother, who lived in another part of the Kibbutz. The place was under attack.

“Gaya heard gunshots; I think this is the end,” was the message she received a few minutes later from her mother. The militiamen had also arrived at her house, as well as that of her other brothers, who lived in another area of ​​the Kibbutz. Fortunately, both survived.

His father, grandparents, cousins ​​and brothers are missing. She did not know anything about them, until in a video that went viral on social networks, Gaya managed to identify her brother Erez, 12 years old, being forcibly taken away by armed and hooded men. For now, she said, it is the only sign that his brother is still alive. “I want my family back. Please help us,” the young woman asks.

Palestinian militiamen fire rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP / Hatem Moussa

The anguishing silence

The last message of many of these people, before disappearing, becomes a fragile but vital bond for families who still hope to find their relatives alive.

Like Gaya, the mother of Hersh Polin-Goldberg, a U.S. citizen residing in Israel, also received a message Saturday morning. “Mom, I’m sorry,” the 23-year-old wrote. Then, silence.

“Are you okay?” his mother wrote in repeated messages that went unanswered. “(The message) I took to mean ‘I love you and I’m sorry because, whatever it is, what is going to happen will cause you tremendous pain and worry,'” the mother said. Since 8:11 on Saturday, April 7, when her son sent the message, he has not heard from her again. He does not know if he was kidnapped, murdered or is being held hostage by Hamas.

At the heart of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in which more than 1,700 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured (taking into account those reported affected by both sides), the parents of Thai citizen Natthaporn Onkaew hope that their son will continue with life. He is one of the 11 nationals of the Asian country taken hostage in Gaza.

“Are you sure you want to go to this dangerous country where there are conflicts all the time?” his father, Thawatchai Onkaew, asked him before his son decided to go to work in Israel, the family says.

The 26-year-old sent remittances of 30,000 to 40,000 baht ($812 to $1,083) each month to support his family, including his 12-year-old sister’s school fees. The only family member who supported her financially is now in the hands of Hamas.

On Friday night, October 6, his father spoke with Natthaporn on the phone. He said he still had to wash the dishes. He was still in bed. “He was going to play soccer with his friend,” Thawatchai narrated. Then they hung up and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, all he asks is that the release of the hostages be prioritized.

Captives, in imminent risk

Hamas has held about 150 hostages, according to the Israeli government, although the numbers may be higher, with the escalation of violence in the region.

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, center, from the Kfar Azza kibbutz to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP/Hatem Ali

The families’ concern is the recent announcement by Hamas. This Monday, they warned that they would execute hostages every time Israel launches an attack on Gaza without warning.

The warnings from Hamas continue, despite the fact that this Tuesday, October 10, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, asked the parties to stop attacking civilians and, both Hamas and other armed groups, to immediately release to his hostages.

On the fourth day of the clashes, stories of conversations – interrupted – between families and their missing relatives multiply on social networks and the media. The last messages from children, parents, sisters, grandmothers show the rawness of the conflict. Meanwhile, families maintain hope.

With Reuters, EFE and local media