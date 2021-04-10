A man breaks into the psychiatrist’s session. He is not just another patient, he comes to complain to the professional for something very particular: accuses him of being the culprit that his wife left him. And he arrives at the office with a grenade in his hand.

From there, everything that happens in I hear it, it will be the typical of an unpredictable encounter, between two characters who are giving a glimpse of who they really are world of masks and social masks.

Its protagonists, Gabriel Puma Goity and Jorge Suárez put into play a round trip of crosses and chicanes between their characters in the best style of traditional comedy. What is not a little at this time where the theater can become, more than ever, a space to help put the oppressive reality on hold, at least for a while.

“When this great comedy came to me, my only condition was that Jorge was there,” Gabriel Goity said a year ago, in an interview with Clarion. At that time, the play was about to premiere, but a few days later the pandemic arrived. Y I hear it, like so many other premieres, was put on hold.

Jorge Suarez and Gabriel “Puma” Goity. A 40-year friendship that pays off on stage with the comedy “I hear it” at the Metropolitan Sura. Photo Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

Now, the pair of actors who, this year celebrate 40 years of friendship, had their revenge and it is presented at the Metropolitan Sura, from Wednesday to Sunday. Directed by Carlos Olivieri, they are accompanied on stage by Julieta Vallina, Daniela Pal and Ricardo Cerone.

That friendship that began in 1981 at the Conservatory of Dramatic Art now has its fruits in this comedy that requires subtle complicity to engage all the winks of the text and the rhythm set by the characters.

The husband, the ex-husband in reality, is going to complain to the psychiatrist because he is convinced that his ex-wife, a patient of the doctor, decided to leave him after several sessions with him. She wants the psychiatrist to convince her to come back and is willing to do anything.

The psychiatrist also has his thing. Apparently with everything under control, little by little he reveals his insecurities and his weak points.

Jorge Suárez and Gabriel Puma Goity in I listen to it. The comedy that is presented at the Metropolitan Sura.

Gabriel Goity plays the husband on the brink of madness and Jorge Suárez, the psychiatrist. The actor already has experience in the field since he once put himself in the role of himself Sigmund Freud. But this time, in a completely different tone.

The setting does not need more than the elements of a consulting room where there is also a closet that will play a fundamental role in the plot, like any comedy that boasts of such.

The back and forth between the two men will be constant from the first minute, even in the moments when other patients appear (in charge of Pal and Cerone) and even the wife herself, for whom the conflict is unleashed, played by Vallina.

The chemistry between both actors is evident and key to carry out this verbal and also corporal ping pong on stage. Goity and Suárez play, in the best sense of the word, they enjoy what they are doing and they transmit it to the public.

Jorge Suárez and Gabriel Goity can be seen in the theater or by sgreaming, with Lo listecho. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

With some moments linked to the absurd, the comedy written by the Chilean Héctor Cabello Reyes and the French actor and musician Bénabar, is close to the local public, familiar with the terms and concepts of the psycho world.

Complicity, chemistry, grace and profession unite this pair of actors who manage to generate the laughter of the spectators behind their chinstraps. The Metropolitan Sura room, like those of the rest of the theaters that are operating, is equipped to comply with the protocols and ensure sanitary measures for both the public and for the artists and workers in the room. In this context of uncertainty, a little “fresh air” of comedy is greatly appreciated.

Rating: Very good

I hear it: Wednesday to Sunday at the Metropolitan Sura Theater (Avenida Corrientes 1343). Tickets: $ 1200, tickets available at https://www.plateanet.com/ and at the theater box office.

WD