While the Panthers celebrated redemption one year after their final defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Oilers slipped into a painful summer break with question marks. It is unclear whether Draisaitl will be involved again next season in the attempt to win the Oilers’ sixth title. The 28-year-old Cologne native’s contract expires after the next season. If Edmonton does not want to risk losing one of the league’s best professionals for nothing, both parties must agree to continue their collaboration in the coming months – or the striker may end up wearing a different jersey for the first time in his NHL career.