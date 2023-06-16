It has usually been said that, when one does not know how to cook, a food processor is a great ally: it can help to prepare a stew, a creamy béchamel or a smooth purée for the most clumsy between stoves And the truth is that its evolution in recent years has made it easier than ever for anyone to create elaborate recipes (and that turn out well) without having to be very crafty. For example, thanks to functions such as guided recipes, which explain step by step and from the screen of the device itself which ingredient must be added and when, in how much quantity, and even automatically adjust the temperature, speed or operating time so that nothing fails.

Personally, I have been using one of these devices in my kitchen for years, although I must confess that until now I had done it sporadically and for very specific recipes; above all, those that imply that the preparation has to be moved continuously so that it ‘does not stick’, as is the case with purées, masses of all kinds… But a few weeks ago I decided to go a step further and make intensive use, taking advantage of the fact that They are more and more complete. Could you base your family’s menu planning and preparation on one of these devices?

The experiment’

For this test I have used a robot Taurus MyCook Next, a high-end model that has a complete free platform (the so-called MyCook club) with more than 20,000 recipes of all kinds and a menu planner, among others. With subtle differences in terms of the number of recipes or planning possibilities, many robots today already have these functions: the almighty thermomixthe popular ‘Lidl robot’ Monsieur Cuisinethe options of Moulinex either cecotec…

The MyCook club, in particular, is accessible both from the very large screen of the device, which looks like a tablet (it is 10 inches), and from the browser on a computer or a mobile app; what is done in any of these supports will be updated in the rest.

The MyCook club menu planner.

To search for a specific recipe, it is best to filter by ingredients or type of cuisine. In this sense, its complete search engine is very useful in which it is possible to find recipes with tomato if it is what we have in the fridge and it is going to spoil; or ask him to show only those that do not have gluten or eggs, in case of intolerances or special diets. Each dish includes nutritional information, its cost or the time and difficulty of preparation, as well as a list of ingredients: next to each of them there is a ‘+’ symbol to add them to the shopping list (or select them all at once). It can also be sent directly to the meal planner, which works like a weekly calendar with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

If possible

With the possibilities explained a bit, let’s get down to the practical. Has it helped me cook all week? Yes, it is perfectly possible to use it for all meals, although for certain preparations it is essential to complete the recipes with a frying pan or in the oven. In our case, there are three of us at home (one is a 2-year-old child), and practically all kitchen robots have capacity in their jugs to cook for our family; For more people some models will remain very fair.

Have I made better use of the food I had in the fridge? Definitely. The fact of having the weekly menu programmed and knowing exactly what ingredients are going to be necessary has meant that impulsive buying has been significantly reduced. In addition, it has helped me to take advantage of ‘forgotten’ foods in the fridge that are about to spoil.

And the consumption? Does it use more or less light than a ceramic hob or an oven? As a general rule, these devices are more efficient, although there are differences between models. To give a specific example, the Taurus robot is one of those with a higher power (and, therefore, also a higher consumption), 2000 W; the Thermomix TM6 has 1500 W, Lidl Monsier Cuisine Smart 1200 W… Opposite them, the ceramic and induction hobs consume approximately 2200 W on their medium-sized burners; and the oven up to 3500 W. Another possible benefit in this sense is that kitchen robots usually allow cooking by levels, so several preparations could be made simultaneously if a basket, a steamer… is used.

Am I going to continue using it? Yes, but not in the same way. Let me explain: there are certain dishes and stews for which it is not a great advantage once you know how to make them; some lentils, for example. In those cases, I have reverted to the ‘traditional method’. But what I am not going back on is meal planning, for which I will continue to use the platform. And it is that the benefits of not improvising are multiple: achieving a more balanced diet globally, greater variety in recipes, making better use of the ingredients, buying only what is needed…

