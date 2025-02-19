I have tried the vegan tuna and these are the pros and cons of this alternative to fish

When I stopped eating animals a few years ago, I did not imagine how much I would miss the familiar flavor of a tuna empanada or a Russian salad of a lifetime. While marks as I have already done wonders by throwing alternatives to the meat, there was no canned vegetable tuna anywhere. At that time, I tried the most recommended substitute in Gastronomic Blogs or YouTube videos: Machar chickpeas, add a lemon jet and crush Nori algae to achieve a very similar trapTojo.

But in 2025 the vegan tuna is already present on any large surface or specialized store, from small brands such as Gimme Taste or Yantén to bets such as Vuna de Garden Gourmet, owned by Nestlé, and one of the most successful vegetable anologists.

Although I have been consuming it for a while, in recent weeks I decided Tonattaa Neapolitan classic, or in the paste with tuna, the favorite dish of students and children.

Vegan tuna approves with note

Homemade empanada, Andalusian pipirrana, stuffed eggs, pizza, conventional salad or a simple tuna toast with piquillo peppers – one of the Pintxos Basques par excellence – are some of the preparations I chose to taste the vegan tuna and see if the fire test passed.

The truth is that it looks like deviably to the tuna in a lifelong can: strong smell, juicy texture, penetrating very similar marine flavor, appearance and color and an experience in the mouth in many cases indistinguishable from the usual preserves. In addition, he endures the heat and baked perfectly although, in my opinion, cold is even more appetizing. If you follow a vegan diet, you will hallucinate with the empanada.

Taking into account that a Business Research Insights report notes that the vegan tuna market profits were 160 million dollars in 2023 and it is expected to reach 270 million dollars in 2032 – with an annual compound rate of 5.6 % -, surely the market surprises with more and better tunas. Now we just have to dare to explore the niche gourmet, with proposals such as mackerel or ventresca.

At the moment, prices are still high compared to their animal counterpart, but as in the vegetarian industry, to greater demand and more consumption, there will be more scalability and lower costs.





Is it a healthy product?

Very rich, yes. But I also had to know how healthy it is vegetable tuna. Two experts in vegan nutrition responded with question. “In general, all the alternatives that we find in the market are healthy, something that does not happen with all the formulations of other plant categories such as vegan cheeses,” explains Aitor Sánchez, dietitian-nutritionist, food technologist and author of the author of the Blog and book My diet does. “We see that the recipes used by segment brands are all very similar: they carry vegetation protein – manually pea -, aromas, salt and oil. “It is a homogeneous and very interesting category.” Sanchez underlines the quality of the complete vegetable protein that this tuna contains, from legumes and includes all essential amino acids.

And not only its quality shines, but also its quantity. “Many trademarks contribute about 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, quantity similar to conventional tuna,” says Esther Baena, dietitian-nutritionist of Vegan nutritionistswith Master in Hormonal Health and specialized in vegan and vegetarian food for all stages of life.

The most important difference with respect to animal tuna is that, at least for the moment, vegan references are not incorporating omega-3 fatty acids, although there is some case that is enriched with omega-3 DH obtained from microalgae, Baena points out.

The nutritionist provides a very relevant fact and that the fish do not synthesize these fatty acids naturally, but obtain them when feeding on microalgae such as the Crypthecodinium Cohnii and the Schizochytrium. “This means that humans can directly obtain the DHA of plant origin, without the need to consume fish and avoid exposure to toxic substances.”

Although Vegan tuna is missing Omega-3, you can get this fat through other foods such as nuts, avocado, flax seeds, chia or hemp, algae, quinoa, edamame or egg. Omega-3 is an essential nutrient “not only for cardiovascular health, but also to prevent metabolic syndrome or neurodegenerative diseases,” Baena recalls.

No heavy metals

The nutritionist points out that the frequent consumption of large blue fish – like red tuna, swordfish, lucio, sharks or marrajo – entails risks because it can accumulate “large amounts of heavy metals” such as mercury, Cadmium, aluminum, arsenic or lead, industrial pollutants (such as DDT) and pesticide residues and plastics, which can raise “concerns about your safety in long -term human health.”

As for fish with high mercury content, the Spanish Food Security Agency (AESAN) recommends Avoid consumption to pregnant women – or who plan to be – women in breastfeeding and children from 0 to 10 years. Until 14 it is recommended to limit consumption to 120 grams per month.

Check out an eye to oil

The most changing ingredient in these defendants and that will make the choice in the supermarket more or less healthy is oil. Vuna has a bullet oil, several own brands have sunflower oil and flavor gimme has extra virgin olive oil, for example.

“As with conventional tuna, you must look at the fact that you have a good quality oil,” says Aitor Sánchez. And as in any canned, extra virgin olive oil is the winning horse, a very nutritious option to obtain oleic acid, palmitic acid or vitamin E.

In this regard, AESAN recommends the consumption of olive oil in all the main meals of the day. The ideal daily intake is in about 40 milliliters.

The key question: how often to eat it?

A good vegan tuna can be consumed with a high frequency, “even daily,” says Sánchez, which with normal can tuna would not be recommended, since the latest heavy metal records in this small fish call the “caution” , although there is no alert for the general population for the moment.

For its part, Baena agrees that you can eat regularly. “For example, weekly. As we have seen, its list of ingredients is quite good, with a quality protein base and healthy fats. ” However, he emphasizes that he does not recommend it for daily consumption, “mainly for its high price compared to homemade options such as false chickpea tuna and algae.”

Both specialists celebrate their versatility. “It can be used to make the typical sandwich and wraps, For pizzas, it can be added to pasta, rice, salads, empanadas and croquetas, sushi and all those preparations where you are sole to use tuna, ”adds Baena.

“Being a direct substitute for fish, I would use it on any dish that needs a protein reinforcement, from a paste and rice to a snack or toast,” says Aitor Sánchez. “Thus, you will complement carbohydrate with fat and protein of this tuna -style vegetable preparation.”