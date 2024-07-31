A man looks at the screen and holds up a bottle of oil as he asks viewers for help feeding the children and women behind him around a table in a refugee camp in northern Syria. The image described is one of hundreds of live broadcasts proliferating on TikTok, always following a similar pattern, in which influencers Syrian refugees are urging a group of refugees to ask for digital gifts that the creator of the broadcast can exchange for real money. EL PAÍS has verified dozens of these videos, published on the platform, which have since been deleted. According to testimonies collected by this newspaper, the participants receive some food for their intervention, while the monetary gains, of up to 1,000 dollars (924 euros) per broadcast, are shared between the audience. tiktoker and the digital platform itself, according to those affected and admits at least one influencer.

The prevailing poverty in northern Syria and the interruption of aid have turned TikTok live broadcasts into a way for some Syrian refugees to obtain food for their families. According to a recent report According to Syria Response Coordinators, an organization operating in the northwest of the country, humanitarian aid to this area continues to decrease, which has raised poverty in the region to levels exceeding 91%, while 40.9% of the population suffers from hunger. Nearly 90% of the working-age population is unemployed.

A displaced Syrian child in Al-Sikka camp in Harbanoush, north of Idlib. Sony Al Ali

Ahmad al Sarhan, 11, lives with his family of seven in the Sheikh Bahr camp, north of Idlib city. His father is sick with cancer and is unable to work. Al Sarhan expresses his frustration with the tiktokers who ask him to pose during live videos in exchange for a little food. “I have to stand for hours in front of the camera with other children from the countryside so that they can see them tiktokers “They ask them to get support. If we move during the broadcast, we risk being kicked out,” the boy told EL PAÍS. According to him, they also ask them to pray for the supporters who send gifts, while the content creator receives support and looks at them, telling them to repeat phrases like “thank you,” “I love you,” or “God bless you.” However, his participation in these live broadcasts often prevents him from attending class. “I have to respect the schedules of the live broadcasts to get bread and vegetables. If I miss the broadcast, I can’t get enough to feed myself and my family,” he explains.

The gifts the young man refers to are digital gifts that viewers of TikTok live broadcasts can send to the content creator as a reward and which can then be exchanged for real money. These gifts range from virtual flowers worth a few cents, to a gorilla that costs $450 (416 euros) or a lion that costs $500. Every time these gifts appear on the screen, the tiktoker ask the children to repeat the supplications and prayers they have memorized.

Hassan al Daher, who prefers to use this name to preserve his anonymity, worked as tiktoker Until about a month ago, when he decided to quit his job at the social network to emigrate. The 32-year-old from Idlib (northwestern Syria) explains that he created an account on the platform, bought an internet connection for about 100 dollars and began broadcasting live to show the suffering of internally displaced people living in makeshift camps in northern Syria, near the Turkish border. “While it is true that this exploits the displaced, it also provides me with a job opportunity and benefits the internally displaced who receive much-needed food supplies,” he explains to this newspaper.

The amount of money Al Daher earned each day varied depending on viewer engagement and the people who appeared on the live stream, such as young children, women or people with disabilities. Some days his earnings were no more than $20, but on other days he could earn as much as $1,000, he admits. However, he stresses that TikTok is the biggest beneficiary, saying it keeps “more than 50% of the earnings” during each broadcast as a commission. A similar investigation by the BBC in October 2022 revealed that the platform received up to 70% of the earnings.

TikTok, which responded to questions from this newspaper after the report was published, assures via email that it “currently shares 50% of its net revenue from virtual items with creators, after deducting required payments to app stores, payment processors” and other adjustments. The platform assures that it “does not allow content that promotes or facilitates human exploitation” and guarantees its commitment that TikTok will not be used “to take advantage of vulnerable people.” According to its data, in the first quarter of 2024 “81% of the content that violated” its community standards was removed. This newspaper has confirmed that the social network has blocked accounts from which live broadcasts filmed in Syrian displaced persons camps have been broadcast.

As for minors, TikTok reminds via email that “account users must be 18 years of age or older to conduct a live broadcast.” Minors are also not allowed to send or receive gifts. However, tiktokers Syrians get around this ban by being the users of the accounts themselves, as they place the children in the background of the recording.

Money “at the cost of dignity”

Hala al Hassan, 36, lives as a displaced person in Batint camp in northern Syria. Her husband was killed in the war and she fled from the western countryside of Hama to Idlib more than four years ago with her five children – the youngest is now five years old – due to the Syrian regime’s attacks on the area. She lives in extreme poverty and her tent does not even have the most essential items for living. Al Hassan says she is being exploited along with other women by influencers TikTok to attract attention and achieve quick fame. “We have become their tool to make money, and we are forced to accept it due to the lack of options and the absence of job opportunities that help us lead a decent life,” she admits. The woman says that she tried to find different ways to make a living and that TikTok has been one of them. “But at the cost of our dignity. Every day we stand in front of the cameras to participate in live recordings and try to get a loaf of bread or some food to satisfy our hunger,” she details, while acknowledging the “shame” she feels in doing so.

Displaced Syrian Hala al Hassan cooks for her children in Batint camp, north of Idlib. Sony Al Ali

A report The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has revealed that the humanitarian response in Syria remains critically underfunded. Only 6% of the funding needed for 2024 has been secured. According to data from the Syria Response Coordinators team, which specialises in statistics for the region, the number of displacement camps in north-west Syria is 1,904, housing more than two million displaced people. There are 918 shelters that do not receive any food aid and 437 that receive it intermittently. In addition, 1,133 camps do not receive free bread.

Alaa al-Kharoub, 44, who is in charge of a makeshift camp for displaced people in the town of Killi, north of Idlib, confirms this shortage. “The conditions in these camps are very harsh and they need urgent help,” he says. According to him, the amount of food received by the displaced people in the camp, especially children, the disabled and the elderly, is “extremely scarce”, adding that it is important to remember that these are camps “made up of dilapidated and deteriorating tents, lacking basic infrastructure and essential services such as drinking water, sanitation and electricity”. During the Syrian war, Al-Kharoub acknowledges that “international agencies and humanitarian organisations have played a vital role in distributing aid to these camps, including the supply of food, water and medicine, and the provision of health and education services”. However, he continues, “with the suspension of most of this support, there are fears of a worsening of the humanitarian situation and a serious shortage of basic resources and services”.

Faced with this situation, Al Kharoub admits that he will not prevent the tiktokers He says that he is not allowed to enter the camp he runs and that the families living there participate in his videos, because the displaced people have no means of subsistence and they consider that this work benefits them. “No one has the right to deprive them of this benefit, because, however simple or small it may be, it is always better than nothing,” he says.

The exposure of minors on social networks by some influencers It can also negatively influence the development of children’s identity and increase their feeling of psychological pressure due to their participation in activities that do not fit their real desires or needs. Psychologist Barra Jumaa, from Idlib, considers that these recordings are a form of exploitation of minors, who are also in a situation of special vulnerability due to their lack of resources. “The children are being exploited and are being treated with extreme caution, especially when they are not in a position of social exclusion. influencers “They receive sympathy and support that can amount to thousands of dollars. The poor and needy, on the other hand, only receive a small portion,” says Jumaa.

This psychologist urges content creators to share with these children everything they receive in the form of support, not just the material help that barely covers their living expenses. For him, constant exposure on social media affects children’s mental health and leads them to isolate themselves from the real world and distance themselves from friends or family. “Children are also exposed to great psychological pressure due to negative comments and criticism on social media, which can increase their feelings of anxiety and depression,” concludes Jumaa.

