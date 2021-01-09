There are people who carry up to 12 hours locked up in Madrid’s M-40, which turned into a mousetrap on this Friday afternoon trapping thousands of drivers among its kilometers returning to their homes. Many drivers have had to spend the night in their vehicles due to the impossibility of moving forward due to the tremendous storm that Madrid is experiencing this weekend. “I have to get home to see my wife, who is handicapped and I am her caregiver,” José Antonio said through tears in a conversation narrated on SER first thing in the morning. The man, an ambulance driver, told how he returned from attending an emergency with a dialysis patient when he was trapped by the storm.

Radio and cell phones have been the companions of many of the trapped drivers throughout the early morning. Rubén has told RNE that he has spent more than ten hours on the A3. “Not a police car or a Civil Guard has appeared,” he complained. As has been assured only Civil Protection has offered to “take us to Rivas”, a nearby town, but they have rejected this option because there are no transportation options to go to the capital. «I have been with others since 9:00 pm, trapped on the service road from the M40 to the M607, nothing has happened but a snow plow that could not clear anything, there are people here without diesel, food, or water for almost 10 hours . It is unfortunate. ”, Angel told the social network Twitter.

I’ve been standing on this road for three hours. The snow thrower has only passed once and the cars are not moving forward. Neither the UME nor the Civil Guard nor the Police have come. The only solution is to leave the cars parked and walk forward but nobody tells us anything, “lamented a driver trapped in one of the main accesses to Madrid, the O’Donnell extension for the M-23 road.

The 112 Emergency service has worked tirelessly throughout the night to rescue trapped vehicles. The region continues on a red alert throughout this Saturday. By early this morning, a thousand cars had been rescued, and another 400 still required help, according to the Madrid Security and Emergency Agency.

“They have not given us anything to eat, not even a blanket,” says Patricina on TVE. “No snowplow has passed since 5 in the morning. People are running out of gasoline and there are several damaged cars, “he explains. In some nearby veíchulos there are minors. A couple uploaded their testimony to social networks, in which they narrate the despair of being trapped for several hours at kilometer 57 of the M-40 with two babies. The family says that they left Lugo around 1:00 p.m. on Friday and about 170 kilometers from the Madrid capital began to get trapped. “Before leaving we called the DGT and they told us that our route was uneventful,” explains the couple.