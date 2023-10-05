Psychologist Sekatskaya said that excellent student syndrome often leads to depression

Most often, the so-called excellent student syndrome, that is, the desire to be on top in all areas of life, is associated with children, but in fact, adults who have long graduated from school often encounter it. Psychologists warn: in reality, such aspirations have a very bad effect on a person’s mental health.

Excellent student syndrome is usually understood as a complex of psychological problems due to which a person always strives to achieve an ideal result in everything and receive the approval of others.

25-30% Human suffer from excellent student syndrome, according to the latest data

At the same time, excellent student syndrome is not identified as a separate disease. Experts attribute this problem to manifestations of unhealthy perfectionism.

Price of five

Answering the question of where this syndrome comes from, clinical psychologist Maria Manina explained: when a child begins to explore the world, feedback from the adults around him becomes an important element of learning. At first, the role of assessing and correcting mentor is performed by parents, then, when children go to school, this function passes to teachers.

If parents, for various reasons, scold and punish the child for mistakes and bad grades in the diary, he begins to think: “To earn approval and love, I must be the best in everything.” The child carries this pattern of behavior into adulthood.

A person does not immediately feel the disadvantages of living with excellent student syndrome: at school and university, the desire to be the best is only encouraged, warned Elena Sekatskaya, a psychologist at the Central Clinical Hospital of Russian Railways-Medicine. But, having started working, a person realizes that some tasks can be completed not with an A, but with a C, and the adult world as a whole is not ideal. However, the habit of doing everything flawlessly turns out to be so strong that a person is forced to submit to it. Because of this, according to the doctor, there may be problems with performing work duties.

An adult, who may have a family and children, begins to be afraid of making a mistake and spends hours trying to perfect the result. He double-checks everything several times, stays late in the office and worries about the slightest thing solely out of the need to earn approval.

When something hurts, we go to a doctor who knows a way to make it feel better. With excellent student syndrome, the same mechanism is developed. A person is dissatisfied with himself, does not feel valuable or needed, so he tries to earn praise in order to drown out the voice of the inner critic and stop feeling anxious or disappointed. Elena Sekatskayapsychologist

At the same time, Sekatskaya noted, a perfectionist perceives the slightest mistake or criticism addressed to him as a tragedy and begins to devalue all his previous achievements. As a result, over time, he develops obsessive thoughts and regrets about what he has done. All this makes a person unhappy, increases his anxiety, puts him in a state of depression and leads to emotional burnout.

Save yourself from perfection

The most important thing that can be done in the fight against excellent student syndrome is to pay attention to reality, Sekatskaya is sure. To do this, just look at your passport and remember your real age.

If your age falls into the adult category (early youth, youth or maturity), it's time for you to deal with subjective dissatisfaction with yourself. And this must be done not through other people who will praise and say "sit down, high five." You need to become an authority for yourself, learn to look for support and support within yourself, and at the same time drown out the voice of the inner critic to a minimum Elena Sekatskayapsychologist

In addition, according to the psychologist, in the fight against unhealthy perfectionism, a person must allow himself to be imperfect. Mistakes are a normal part of life, a source of information, a sign of progress, not a disaster, and every person has the right to make them. “It is important that you begin to respect yourself, find a true friend in yourself, especially in those moments when life, it would seem, is not ready to present anything good. By accepting your imperfection, you will get rid of unhealthy perfectionism,” Sekatskaya concluded. At the same time, she assured that those who manage to overcome the excellent student syndrome ultimately only become more confident in themselves.