Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 21:20

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated, this Monday (1st), in the announcement of an investment package in Bahia, which includes works in federal education institutions, health equipment, rural electrification, affordable housing and culture. In his speech, Lula asked the population and the press to monitor and oversee the implementation of the announced measures, which serve the most vulnerable population that depends on public policies.

“I don’t have to answer to any rich person or any banker in this country. I have to answer to the poor and working people of this country, who need to be taken care of,” he said.

Related news:

In education, the announcement was for R$1.9 billion for the expansion and consolidation of federal universities and institutes present in 33 municipalities in Bahia, as well as for basic education in the state. The resources were made available through the New Growth Acceleration Program (New PAC). In higher education, the federal government invested R$478.3 million in federal universities and R$249.3 million in federal institutes. The transfers, according to the Ministry of Education, will cover the construction of new university hospitals, new campuses of federal universities and institutes, as well as the consolidation of existing federal institutions.

The state government and city governments will receive R$1.18 billion in funding from the New PAC for basic education. The goal is to fund daycare centers (R$341.9 million in 94 municipalities); full-time schools (R$722.8 million in 56 municipalities); and school buses (R$113.8 million in 244 municipalities).

“My obsession with education is because I think that all a mother and father want is not to leave money as an inheritance, it is to leave a good education and a good upbringing for the children they bring into the world,” said the president.

In the area of ​​affordable housing, the federal government reported that the goal of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program is to deliver 5,700 homes to 11 municipalities in Bahia. Earlier, in Feira de Santana, in the interior of the state, the government signed hiring authorization of 1,075 homes through the program.

Another announcement made in Salvador is the signing of an agreement that foresees more than 29 thousand connections under the Luz Para Todos program, for the electrification of rural areas, over the next two years, with an investment of approximately R$1.5 billion.

In the health area, the main announcement was the new notice for More Doctors Programwith more than 3,100 vacancies throughout the country, 248 of which are in Bahia, according to the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade.

The agenda in Salvador also included a program from the Ministry of Culture to fund the renovation of houses listed as cultural heritage.

Lula continues his agenda in the capital of Bahia on the morning of Tuesday (2), the date on which the expulsion of Portuguese troops from Bahia in 1823 is celebrated, consolidating Brazilian Independence in the region. In the afternoon, the presidential entourage heads to Recife.